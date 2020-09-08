The Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team came out of the gate swinging Friday afternoon, and downed Como-Pickton in four sets, 25-10, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15.
Caylin Williams led the way offensively with nine kills and eight aces. Lauren Hardman added eight kills and nine digs. Korie Mankins finished with five kills, five aces and 13 assists.
Rylie Huddleston had a team-high 16 digs, McKenzie Walton added 12 and Avery Martin and Williams each finished with 10.
Alexis Case finished with nine assists.
The team will begin conference play today at Sulphur Bluff.
