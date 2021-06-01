The Paris Wildcats’ 7-on-7 football team clinched a spot in the state tournament in dominating fashion, after stomping through the Midlothian Heritage State Qualifier with an unblemished record.
The Wildcats beat Springtown 34-6, downed Whitney 26-13, beat Lindale 33-26 and prevailed against Stephenville 25-18 to win the tournament.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to the state tournament, which will be held in College Station on June 24.
