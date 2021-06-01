paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats’ 7-on-7 football team clinched a spot in the state tournament in dominating fashion, after stomping through the Midlothian Heritage State Qualifier with an unblemished record.

The Wildcats beat Springtown 34-6, downed Whitney 26-13, beat Lindale 33-26 and prevailed against Stephenville 25-18 to win the tournament.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to the state tournament, which will be held in College Station on June 24.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.