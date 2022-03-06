The Chisum Mustangs pitched well and hit well on the baseball diamond on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough against Jacksonville, as they lost 4-3 in a walk-off.
Jacksonville scored the first three runs of the game, with one coming in the first and two more added in the following inning, but Chisum got on the board in the fifth inning with a two-RBI triple by Evan Wood, which scored Cade Hamil and Brayden Brown.
Then, in the top of the seventh, a double by Ayden Farris brought home Aidan Rhea, knotting the game up at 3-3, and it looked like the two teams might be headed to extra innings.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, it took just two at-bats in the bottom of the seventh for Jacksonville to retake the lead and win the game.
Chisum employed a cadre of pitchers in the win, and each performed well. Brown got the start, striking out four in the first three innings. After that, Kason Fortner and Hamil proceeded to allow just two hits over the next three innings.
At the plate, the Mustangs finished with 10 hits. Hamil finished the game with a trio of hits, Fortner had a pair and Espn Blyton, Brown, Farris, Wood and Colton Killingsworth each garnered one as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.