The Paris Wildcats’ upset of Sulpur Springs came up just short Friday night as the Wildcats fell to the other Wildcats 21-14 in a heated renewal of a 30-year old rivalry that is sure to be a dogfight for the next few years.
Sulphur Springs came into the game 6-1 on the season averaging 30 poins per game, expecting to handle the struggling Wildcats defense with relative ease, but were held to only 14 points at half, 7 of those coming off of one 50 yard play halfway through the second quarter. The Paris defensive line, led by seniors Patrick Roland and Preston Harper, had the quarterback on his toes the whole game, recording two sacks, five 3rd down stops, and a fourth down stop to help put the Wildcats in a position to win.
