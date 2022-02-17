The North Lamar Pantherettes picked the perfect time to play one of their best games of the season. The Pantherettes found themselves in a position they haven’t seen in quite a while, on the winning side of a playoff game. North Lamar knocked off Bullard 44-27 on Tuesday night to advance to the area round.
“They were focused. They were ready,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “They were locked in on what they needed to do with our game plan.”
Part of that gameplan involved defense, and North Lamar executed that perfectly throughout the entire game. Bullard didn’t make their first basket until the 6:50 mark of the second quarter. Before that basket, North Lamar jumped out to a 10-1 lead.
The only quarter in which Bullard showed any signs of life on the offensive end was the second quarter. The Lady Panthers scored 16 of their 27 points in that frame; knocking down four 3-pointers in the process.
“We knew we were going to win this game based on defense,” Tisdell said. “We were really focused on defense and getting our kills tonight. They came out and did a phenomenal job.”
Offensively, the Pantherettes took advantage of the defensive play converting turnovers to easy baskets on the other end of the court. Two of the leaders for the Pantherettes during the game were from junior Cydnie Malone and freshman Roselyn Spencer. Malone led the team with 12 points while Spencer added 10 for North Lamar.
“Ro came out and was a freshman attacking the rim which is what we needed. She did a great job coming out there attacking the basket,” Tisdell continued. “Cyd was locked in and doing what we needed her to do. Taking shots we needed her to take and attacking when we needed her to attack.”
Not only did Malone contribute offensively, but the North Lamar coaches relied on her defensively to help cover Bullard’s main shooter coming off some backside screens. Her defensive was so effective that Tisdell left her in the game and never brought her out.
North Lamar led wire-to-wire in this game and never trailed. Bullard pulled within two points at halftime. From that point, North Lamar outscored them 25-10 to win the game. Maddie Walters finished the game with nine points. Hutton Pointer added eight points and also had a couple of key blocked shots down low for North Lamar. Mylee Nottingham had five for North Lamar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.