The combination of 6’7”, 230-pound Troy Hupstein driving the lane and 5-8, 145-pound Jacobi Lewis knocking down three-pointers lifted Panola College to an 82-73 victory over Paris Junior College on Saturday.
Christian Ashby and Ronald Holmes led Paris with 18 points each.
But Huston scored 26 points and Lewis 21 for the Ponies, who trailed 8-0 and 15-7 in the opening five minutes before either of them got going.
For the game, the diminutive Lewis made seven field goals — five of them from outside the 3-point line. He made eight of Panola’s 14 points in a rally that brought the Ponies into a 21-21 tie with just over seven minutes to play in the first half.
Paris countered with eight straight points including two of Ashby’s three first-half 3-pointers. At this point, Paris led 29-21, and Hupstein had only two points. That was to change in a hurry.
Panola outscored Paris 19-5 over the final five minutes in the first half. Hupstein went to the basket five times for eight points on three baskets and two free throws. Lewis added five more points to the eight he had already scored.
It was halftime, and Panola led 40-34.
But Paris wasn’t dead. The Dragons came out hot in the second half, outscoring Panola 12-2 in the first three and a half minutes to recapture the lead at 46-42.
Panola recaptured the lead, taking a 56-50 lead seven minutes into the second half. Then Paris went on an 18-9 run for the 68-65 lead.
That was Paris’ last hoorah.
Panola outscored the Dragons 17-5 over the final six and a half minutes — including three more goals by Hupstead, two goals by David Jones, and Lewis’ fifth 3-pointer of the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.