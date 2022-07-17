Each year, there are a very small handful of teams throughout the state of Texas — one in each size classification — that are crowned state champions. In 2006, that distinction at the 2A level went to none other than the Rivercrest Rebels.
The Rebels entered the season knowing they had a talented team and the ability to achieve anything they set their minds to, especially after a playoff run the year prior that many thought ended prematurely.
The team knew that they weren’t going to have a state championship handed to them, though, so they worked for it doing all the essentials to be a successful basketball team.
“We did our summer basketball camp and we were all really good friends,” Destry Nolen, a player on the team said. “We were all on the same page as far as wanting to go and do it.”
Nolen believed that the team was so successful that season because all the players wanted to win and it’s hard to beat a team that has that mindset.
The team left practice every day breaking out to one word: “State.”
The season started off fantastically, as they were able to win both the Prairiland and North Hopkins tournaments. They didn’t lose a game until they finished third in the Mt. Pleasant tournament losing, to Paris and Pittsburg, both much larger schools.
The team didn’t let the pair of losses slow them down as they blew past their district opponents. Avery was the team’s toughest competition in district play, but they managed to beat the top-five ranked team twice, but the first game against the Avery Bulldogs was extremely close.
The Rebels were down by one point with 12 seconds left in the game when Rebel Aaron Palmer took the ball and drove towards the basket. While driving, he drew a foul and made the shot, giving the Rebels the lead and ultimately winning the game for the team.
After the Rebels finished district as undefeated champions, they entered the playoffs looking to complete the goal that they set for themselves.
The Rebels moved swiftly through the playoffs, beating opponent after opponent, with not much of a test in the first few rounds.
The Rebels ran into the Lindsey Knights in the regional finals, but just like the rest of the postseason games, the Rebels took care of business, beating the Knights and giving them the first loss of their entire season.
Shortly after that, the team found its way into a championship game against the Gruver Greyhounds.
The championship game lived up to the hype, and the Rebels and Greyhounds went back-and-forth against each other.
Although it was close almost the entire game, Rivercrest finished the game off strong, beating Gruver 49-37.
Head coach Wake Wood was quick to say that Aaron Palmer stood out late in the championship game, giving the team a great opportunity to win with some late-game heroics.
“He hit a 3-pointer at a crucial time and he drew a charge when they were making a comeback,” Wood said.
Nolen agreed that Palmer was clutch, drawing the charge on Gruver’s best player, giving him his fifth foul and making him watch the final minutes from the sideline.
After the buzzer sounded the team was thrilled to have finally achieved their goal but Nolen expressed his memory of the exact moment the buzzer went off.
“One of their kids shot a deep shot at the buzzer and I’m standing under the basket and I caught it as the buzzer was going off,” Nolen said. “I remember holding it running down the floor holding up my finger and it was unreal.”
Wood gave credit to the parents for the successful season they had for putting in all the extra work for the boys.
“The parents were a big factor in it; They let me do the coaching but in the summer, they took those kids all over to different tournaments on the weekends and played all different sized schools,” Wood said. “They never missed a weekend, so the parents put forth a lot of expense, effort and time and that made all the difference.”
Prairiland head basketball coach Steven Weddle, who at the time was an assistant coach for the Rebels, recalled a memory from the championship game and how special it was to him.
“One of the greatest memories in coaching is they gave out the state medals, and I didn’t go out there because technically I just scouted, and I never will forget coach Wood walking over and putting a medal on me; that to this day makes me emotional for him to include me like that,” Weddle said.
The 2006 Rebel basketball team was special, they played with great energy and wanted to win.
“It was just that competitiveness within all of us to want to be the best that we can be and it was a fun run,” Nolen said about winning the state championship.
