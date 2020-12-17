The Prairiland Patriots boys basketball team jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back Tuesday against their Red River Valley opponents Tuesday, downing the Cooper Bulldogs 56-40 on the back of some efficient offense and tough defensive pressure.
“We really got out in transition well,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “We were able to get a lot of easy layups because of our defense. It all came down to our man-to-man defense.”
The team from Pattonville opened the game on a 6-0 run over the first few minutes of the opening quarter, and would never trail.
Several players made significant contributions to the winning effort, including Brooks Morrison, who stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with a double-double. The sophomore tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds, while also logging four steals and two assists.
Weddle said he could feel the wind get knocked out of Cooper’s sails in a pivotal third quarter stretch where Gage Bankhead drove to the lane and scored a difficult layup in traffic, followed mere moments later by a three-pointer by Blake Lewis.
“Gage was terrific,” Weddle said of the reserve who finished with 13 points. “He was getting to the basket and knocking down deep shots. He really stepped up for us off the bench.
“We’re hitting our stride, and gaining momentum. I’m very encouraged by what I’m seeing.”
