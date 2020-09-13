Mental miscues and a stagnant offense were the undoing of the Chisum Lady Mustang volleyball team Friday afternoon, as the group fell in straight sets to Edgewood, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.
“Not much went right for us,” head coach Laura Nickerson said. “From serve-receive, to setting to just everything, we have simply been in a slump lately. We’re not cohesive anymore and everything is just a struggle right now.”
In the first set, Chisum was haunted by poor communication and players getting out of rotation. On numerous occasions, a ball hit by an Edgewood hitter would land between multiple Lady Mustangs. In other instances, balls were set to players who weren’t there.
“We were our own worst enemy,” Nickerson said. “We can’t just spot the other team 15 points.”
The subsequent sets saw minor improvements from the Lady Mustangs, who were nevertheless still plagued by errors. Another persisting problem was would-be kills that were sent straight into the net.
“We need to get more height on (our attacks) for sure,” Nickerson said.
The Lady Mustangs were not without their bright spots on Friday. Defensively, the team shone, with Kaci Williams making several impressive dives and other difficult saves to prevent Edgewood from scoring, and Emmy Williams and Chloe Prestridge also each added some strong blocks to the defensive effort.
“Offensively, we just need to go back to basics,” Nickerson said.
Prestridge led the team with five kills and four blocks. Emmy Williams had four kills, two blocks and two aces. Emma Garner finished with four kills and a block. Carly Bell tallied a team-high 11 assists to go with six digs. Kelsea Ball had six assists, four digs, two kills and three aces. And Kaci Williams had 16 digs.
