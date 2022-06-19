Making the leap to varsity athletics is never easy, and it’s common for players to struggle acclimating in the early parts of their high school athletic careers. Sometimes, though, a player proves themselves immediately as an elite impact player. And in 2022, no newcomer proved themselves more than Prairiland freshman Allison Choate.
Needing almost no time at all to get used to the game of softball at the varsity level, Choate burst onto the scene. In her first year of high school she hit .351, had an on-base percentage of .403 with 40 hits and her five home runs made her one of the best at hitting bombs in the entire Red River Valley — only four players in the area hit more homers than her across any grade.
And that’s to say nothing of the work she did in the field, playing third base — widely regarded as the most difficult position in the infield — with a level of tenacity that was as elite as her hitting.
Choate emerged as not just the best newcomer, but one of the best overall players in the area, and for her high level of play she has been named the All-RRV Newcomer of the Year.
“Coming in and playing right away as a freshman was a lot of pressure,” Choate said. “I knew they were relying on me, and Coach Morris was putting faith in me by having me come in and start and bat in the heart of the order. I just didn’t want to let them down. At the same time, i knew I had the skill set. I just had to trust myself and trust my teammates and it’d all work out.”
Choate was introduced to softball at a young age, and began playing when she was just four or five years old, she said.
“To be honest, I’ve been playing for so long that I don’t even remember why or how I started,” she said with a chuckle. “I started in tee ball and had fun with that, so I just kept playing and having fun with it. Eventually I started playing fast-pitch, started playing on travel teams and began taking it more seriously as my love for the game continued to grow.”
Choate said she began taking the sport more seriously once she joined her first travel team and saw the skill level of many of the very best young softball players in her age group. So by the time she arrived at Prairiland, she was familiar with what it would take to excel in high school.
Choate’s coming out party came in a preseason game against the 4A Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks. Playing in just her ninth game as a high schooler, she went 2-for-3, bashed a home run and drove in half of her team’s eight runs.
While she’d only garnered a smattering of hits throughout the eight preceding games, her strong showing against the Lady Hawks seemed to give her the necessary confidence boost, because from that game on, she was one of her team’s most reliable hitters.
“I’d say things really started to click late in the preseason,” she said. “
“She’s got great size and strength for just being a freshman, but her biggest strength lies in the mental,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “To have the confidence at the plate that she has at such a young age is really a rarity.”
Still, Choate said, there were some things she had to adapt to.
“I think one of the big things is that now I was going up against girls who’re older and more experienced than me,” she said. “Before, I was always playing against kids my own age, but now there’d be games where I’d have to go up against seniors who’d been playing the game a lot longer than me.”
When stepping into the batter’s box, Choate said the key is patience and mindfulness.
“My mindset is to wait for the right pitch and not just to go up there just hoping; make the pitcher throw me the pitch I want” she said. “Before I even see a pitch, though, I go through my mental checklist; I make sure my feet, my hands (and) my hips are all set and then step in there to try to do what needs to be done.”
Home runs are a rarity at the high school level, and the vast majority of players never hit it out of the park. Hitting more than one immediately vaults a player into the tier of one of the top power hitters in the area. To hit five, and as a freshman, is simply phenomenal.
“Off the bat, it feels amazing to hit a home run,” Choate said with a grin. “Especially if it’s one of those where, as soon as you make contact you know it’s gone. And rounding the bases and seeing all your teammates cheering for you and waiting to mob you at home plate — it’s one of the best feelings ever. All you can think is, ‘I did it. I supported my team and did my part. I did what I needed to do.’”
And while her home run hitting was better than impressive this year, Morris said one of the most exciting things about Choate is that we might have only seen a small fraction of what she’s capable of.
“She came in here and hit all those home runs, and until this year she never really spent much time in a weight room building up her strength,” he said. “I think that if she puts in the hours and the hard work in the weight room working on her strength, she’s going to hit a lot more homers before her time at Prairiland is up.”
Looking back at her freshman season, Choate said the team’s game on the road at Grand Saline stands out in her memory as one of her best performances. In the game, she went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in a trio of RBIs.
“I was pretty dialed in in that game,” she said. “I had some really good at-bats and managed to drive in a bunch of people.”
But for as good as Choate is with a bat — and she is very good with a bat — it’s not where all her skill as a softball player lies. Choate is also a stellar third baseman for her team, locking down what is commonly referred to as “the hot corner” of the infield for the number of sharp line drives and grounders hit down the third base line and the strong arm required to throw out runners from across the field.
With Choate’s quick reaction time, arm strength and understanding of the game, she made third base her home and shone there.
“She’s really got a great glove,” Morris said. “Right away, she understood when to move up and when to play back. Her strong arm allowed her to throw out a lot of baserunners that would’ve been safe against a lot of other teams.”
And her top-notch fielding is made even more impressive by the fact that, before this year, she hadn’t spent much time at all playing the position.
“I’d done some third here and there, but up until this year I’ve always been a catcher primarily,” Choate said. “So I had to put in some work early on to get used to the new position.”
Choate’s freshman year saw the team achieve great success, winning the district title and making it four rounds into the playoffs.
Motivated even further by the taste of success, Choate said she’s already counting down the days until she can get back on the field with her fellow Lady Patriots for what is sure to be a memorable sophomore season.
“Winning district was amazing — it was one of our goals coming into the season — and the playoff run was so much fun,” she said. “It’s got me really excited for next year. I can’t wait.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.