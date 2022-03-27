The North Lamar Panthers fought until the bitter end Thursday in their bi-district round soccer game against Bullard, but ultimately fell 2-0.
Each of Bullard’s goals came in the first half, with the opening goal coming from point-blank range roughly 13 minutes in, and the next coming on a header with about 18 minutes remaining in the half.
The Panthers defense was steadfast throughout the second half, with several North Lamar players in the backfield shining, and they played a much cleaner second half than their first half.
Unfortunately for the Panthers,the team was unable to generate offense even as the defense found its footing and began to shine.
“We came out good, but just couldn’t get off our heels and get our attack rolling for most of the game,” North Lamar head coach Justin Stout said. “Our guys didn’t play their best game, but man, they put up a heck of a fight.”
Stout, who finished his first season as head coach by taking North Lamar back to the playoffs for the first time in a number of years, said this squad means a lot to him.
“This being my first group, it’s an incredibly special group,” the coach said. “And the seniors on this team have been awesome in the way they bought in and trusted me, and I’m going to miss them a bunch next year.”
