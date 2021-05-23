Rain was lightly falling as Rivercrest took on the Maud Cardinals in the second game of their regional quarterfinal series on Thursday. The weather didn’t dampen their chances of winning, though, as the Rebels coasted to a dominating 14-1 win and a berth in the regional semifinals.
Though the Rebels would quickly pile on the runs, it was the Cardinals who got on the board first, driving home a run in the opening inning.
“We weren’t worried, because we knew we’d get that run back, but it was still a wake up call,” Rivercrest pitcher John Grider said of the early Maud run. “We realized that we still had to come out and execute, and we really focussed in after that.”
It didn’t take long for the Rebels to erase that deficit, as a flurry of runs in the second inning began when senior Brandon Matkin drove in Will Grider, who had reached base earlier in the inning before advancing to third with a pair of steals. John Grider scored on a passed ball later in the inning, and then Matkin scored on a single by Gabe Purviance, pushing the score to 3-1.
Throughout the game, the Cardinals didn’t do themselves any favors, while doing several favors for the Rebels; fielding errors plagued Maud, as did errant pitches that sailed to the backstop.
“One mark of a good team is how well you can capitalize on your opponents’ mistakes, and I thought that was something we did a good job of today,” head coach Rick Connot said.
“You have to take advantage of those mistakes,” Rebel Christopher Randolph added. “You have to take every opportunity you can.”
The Rebels tacked on four more runs in the third inning, with three of them being the result of Maud errors.
In the fifth inning, wild pitches led to two Rivercrest runs before a Randolph line drive scored two more runs, pushing the score to 11-1.
Randolph later scored on another error by Maud, and the final two runs of the day crossed home plate when John Grider brought home Ethan Taylor and Chase Duffer with a single.
On the mound, John Grider was sensational, only allowing three hits in the complete-game outing.
“I mostly just went with my fastball today and it worked pretty well,” he said. “There were a few boo-boo’s early in the game, but I was able to sort it out.”
With the win, the team advances to the regional semifinals for the first time.
“It feels great,” Connot said. “We’ve got a great group of guys, we’re playing some really good baseball right now, and we’re excited about the challenge.”
The Rebels are excited to be four rounds deep into the playoffs, and with the way they’ve been playing of late, they’re confident they can make it to the fifth round.
“We’ve got to keep the bats hot and keep playing solid defense and we’ll be alright,” Randolph said with a smile.
