The Paris 11U baseball team traveled to the World Series this past weekend and finished their season as runners-up at the biggest tournament of the year, ending another stellar season with a bang.
“It was a great experience,” head coach Macky Moree said. “It was the first beach World Series we’d ever been to, so it was like a bit of a vacation for the kids, too. It was long, but it was fun.”
Things started off shakily for Paris. The team went 1-1 in pool play, and then they lost their first game in the double-elimination tournament when, after leading 7-2 early, they allowed six late runs to lose 8-7.
“We just didn’t play like ourselves. I think the kids were all a bit tired out from the beach.”
Knocked into the losers’ bracket, Paris knew the margin for error was slim. They responded to the challenge by storming through an absolute gauntlet of games.
After their loss, they rattled off four straight wins — including one against the team that knocked them into the bottom half of the bracket — to fight their way all the way to the championship game.
The run was full of big moments for the team, including a dramatic game-tying home run by Brayden Jordan in a wild back-and-forth game that sent Paris to the championship game.
Earlier in the day, Ky Fortner and Noah Williams each had clutch doubles into the outfield to help Paris pull out the win.
And Jared Franklin had a big bat throughout the whole tournament, and managed to be a constant presence on base for Paris.
Outfielder Jace Smith had a jaw-dropping play in the outfield during one of the games where he faked a baserunner by feigning a throw, allowing him to then throw them out as they attempted to advance.
On the mound, Luke Nutt closed out the semifinal game with three huge outs while the game was still very much up for grabs, including a strikeout to secure the win.
Their magical run ended there, unfortunately.
“We just ran out of gas,” Moree said. “Our pitchers were all spent. The team that we played, they were fresh; that was their first game of the day.”
Despite falling short of their second World Series crown over the last three years, Moree said he’s still proud of how the team rebounded after their early loss.
“They’ve won lots of tournaments this year and they know how to get it done,” he said. “But on top of being excellent baseball players, they’re all great kids too. They’re great sports, they’re respectful and they’re just a great group.”
