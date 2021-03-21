For some basketball players, defense is a chore; something you need to suffer through until you can get back on offense. That’s not the case for Hannah Murdock. For Murdock, it’s the best part of the game.
“I actually prefer playing defense,” Murdock said with a chuckle. “I take a lot of pride in that part of the game, and I think I’m better at it. I like to say that if I could play defense the whole time, I would.”
Murdock’s defensive brilliance was on full display throughout her senior campaign, as she averaged nearly 10 rebounds per game, led her team in steals with 2.3 per game and contributed a hefty number of blocks as well. For her performance, she’s been named the All-Red River Valley Defensive Player of the Year.
One of 12 children, most of whom played basketball too, Murdock was already tough enough to battle in the low block by the time she arrived at Prairiland High School — years of holding her own on the blacktop made sure of that.
“They didn’t all love it,” Murdock said of her siblings. “But the ones who did taught me a lot of stuff and helped me learn the game. … A lot of what they taught me was toughness and things like that, too. It’s really nice to have people who already know what they’re doing to teach me.”
Over the years, Murdock developed the toughness and tenacity instilled in her at a young age until she became one of the most fearsome defenders in the Red River Valley.
“We’re all defensive-oriented here; we’re a defensive-minded team,” head coach Callie Tucker said. “But a lot of that starts with her. She’s the one powering our defense. I can trust her to guard inside or outside, and I know she’ll step up to anything defensive challenge that’s thrown at her.”
As Tucker noted, part of what set Murdock apart from the other elite defenders in the Red River Valley was the versatility that allowed her to guard anyone on the opposing team. When called upon to provide help defense, she had the fundamentals to lock down guards who were often much smaller and quicker than she was.
When asked what the key to solid defense is, Murdock had two answers: awareness and endurance.
“Doing ladders and stuff to get fast feet, and other workouts to build that up,” she said. “Working hard to get those fast feet has helped me on the outside too. And awareness just comes from experience, watching film and that sort of thing.”
Last season, Murdock was forced to contend with a shoulder injury that nagged her all year. Issues from the injury lingered this year, but Murdock’s play was so strong in spite of the injury that to the casual observer, she may as well have had a clean bill of health.
“I think the way she fought through that and competed and excelled says a lot about who she is not just as a basketball player, but as a person,” Tucker said of her star’s ability to play through the pain.
“There were definitely games, especially in the preseason where I could feel it affecting my play,” Murdock said.
Looking back on her senior year, Murdock said one of the games she felt she was at her best defensively was when the Lady Patriots went on the road to face Lone Oak. In that game, teammate Malorie Sneed suffered a brutal injury when she took a blow to the head, and she ultimately was taken to the hospital by ambulance. In response, the rest of the Lady Patriots — Murdock included — rose to the occasion and played even harder on behalf of their teammate.
“I think we all came together and played that game for (Sneed),” Murdock said.
“I remember Hannah was doing a great job rotating, coming up with loose balls and playing with a lot of passion (in the Lone Oak game),” Tucker concurred. “There were a few games where she was just a couple steals shy of a triple-double, where she had like six or seven. And that’s just hustle, getting back on defense and wanting it more.”
While a dominant defensive presence, Murdock’s offensive abilities were key to the team’s success as well. Her 11.3 points per game were tops on the team, and she possessed a number of post moves that allowed her to do serious damage in the low block.
“Hannah is so good that she could’ve put up a bunch of shots and averaged 20 points per game easily,” Tucker said. “But that’s not who she is. She’s always been about the team first. You don’t find players as selfless as her very often.”
When Murdock’s senior season came to a close, it wasn’t just the end of a successful individual season, but the end of a dominant four-year playing career with the Lady Patriots, and Murdock leaves the school as one of the top scorers and rebounders in program history. Her legacy, Tucker said, will last long after Murdock’s left.
“She has meant so much to Prairiland High School, as both an athlete and a person,” Tucker said. “She’s always led by example, and showed the younger girls what they should aspire to. She’s going to be missed, but the program is in a better place because of the example she’s set, and the girls who have learned from her.”
One of Tucker’s favorite memories of the past season came when Murdock scored her 1,000th career point in a home game against Rains.
“I remember realizing at the end of last year that she was close, because I totaled everything up,” Tucker remembered. “I told her at the start of this year, ‘Hannah, you’re going to get it,’ and she said she didn’t want to know when it was coming.
“So we get to the game (where she reached 1,000 points) and all the other starters know it, the bench knows it (and) her family knows it. … She goes to the free throw line and hits the first one. I went over to the referee and said, ‘Hey, if she makes this, you need to give me a timeout.’ When she hit it, everyone went crazy, and I think the excitement of her teammates shows how much she’s meant to this team.”
When Murdock graduates, the Prairiland Lady Patriots will be losing a player who could score in the paint at will and provide dominating, suffocating defense. But her impact went beyond the scorebook, Tucker said.
“She was a big time leader, and by her senior year was basically a second coach out there on the court,” Tucker said. “She knew what I expected, and she was able to go out there and do it. That’s going to be really tough to replace.”
