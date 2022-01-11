Randarius Jones scored 16 points and Christian Ashby 14 as Paris Junior College rolled to a 71-34 victory over winless Victoria College Monday, improving its record to 6-1 in Region XIV and 12-6 overall.
The game was the Dragons’ seventh and final game against South Zone teams. The remaining 12 games in the regular season will be home and away against the six other North Division schools — Navarro, Trinity Valley, Kilgore, Tyler, Panola and Bossier Parish.
Then comes the regional tournament in Jacksonville
Victoria fell to 0-7 against North Zone teams and 0-14 for the season.
Ronald Holmes got Paris off to a 6-0 lead with fast-break baskets in the opening minute and 16 seconds, and the lead grew to 12-0 just under five minutes into the game on three straight 3-point plays -— 3-pointers by Ashby and Tariq Aman and a dunk by Randarius Jones, who added a free throw after he was fouled on the play.
The Dragons led 39-14 at the half. A 10-4 start grew the Paris lead to 49-18 four minutes into the second half, and a later 12-4 run made it 64-25 before Paris coach Bill Foy turned the game over to his reserves the final seven minutes.
