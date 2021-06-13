The Red River Valley was blessed with some truly jaw-dropping softball in 2021, with a number of players making an indelible impact in the area. However, two athletes dominated the sport locally like no one else — North Lamar Pantherette Jaycie Hall and Cooper Dogette Presley Limbaugh. Whether at the plate, on the mound or in the field, the duo set themselves apart from their peers with truly elite levels of play, and have been named the 2021 All-RRV Co-MVPs.
Jaycie Hall
Entering her senior year for North Lamar, Hall knew she wanted to make the most of her final year in yellow and blue for the Pantherettes. Simply put, she did just that.
Hall was utterly dominant, and established herself as not only the best pitcher in the area, but also the best slugger. On the mound, she struck out 250 batters and finished the year with an ERA of just 1.8. At the plate, she hit 10 home runs, drove in 71 RBIs and batted .496, ranking at or very near the top of the Red River Valley in each statistical category.
Hall got into softball at a young age, initially trying the sport out simply as something to do. It didn’t take long, though, for it to blossom into a passion.
“When I was little I didn’t really have many hobbies, and my stepdad was really into sports, so I figured I’d try it out,” she said with a chuckle. “Right away it was something I knew I liked.”
Many softball pitchers don’t begin pitching until they’ve been in the sport for a number of years, but that wasn’t the case for Hall, who learned how to pitch before learning how to throw the ball overhand.
“I was a strong girl, so right away they said, ‘Let’s see how she does with pitching,’ and that’s where I’ve been ever since, though I can play other positions too,” she said.
When Hall arrived at North Lamar High School, it didn’t take long for her to establish herself as one of the top players in her district and the Red River Valley.
Hall has a wide array of pitches in her arsenal that she can turn to to get batters out, as she employs a fastball, changeup, screwball, curveball and rise ball to punch out hapless batters.
“It’s unique for a pitcher to have so many pitches, and have them all be at a really high level, the way Jaycie does,” head coach Ashley Endsley said. “It’s definitely not something you see every day. I’m not sure if I’ve ever had a pitcher who could throw the ball like Jaycie.”
“It’s good to have an off-speed, a moving pitch, up-and-down and side-to-side,” Hall said. “I think my changeup is probably my best pitch; when it’s on, it’s really nasty. … I like to go in and out, and then sometimes go upstairs, mixing in off-speeds.”
“She locates the ball extremely well,” Endsley added. “When you have the location control that she does, and you throw it as hard as she does, it becomes very hard for batters to hit.”
At the plate, Hall was one of the best all-around hitters around, and it’s safe to say she was the singular best power hitter — bar none — in the Red River Valley. Her 10 home runs and 71 RBIs were both tops in the area.
“I never go up to the plate looking to hit a home run,” Hall said. “I’m only really worried about making contact and putting it in play, getting on base and moving my teammates over.”
“You’ve seen how far she can hit a ball — it’s special,” Endsley said. “She was good for a home run every couple games at least, and that’s power that doesn’t come around very often and is going to be tough to replace.”
The Pantherettes were extremely confident heading into the 2020 season, with their eyes set on bringing a state championship back to North Lamar. Then, their season was over in a matter of weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. For Hall, this only made her even hungrier heading into her senior campaign in 2021.
“Last year our season got taken, and that was really disappointing because last year we had a really strong team and I firmly believe that was our year,” she said. “But that’s life, and I think we all learned from that and grew because of it, and it made us even more determined to do the most we could this year, because we knew it could be taken from us at any time.”
Looking back at the season, Hall points to her game at Gilmer as one of her best at the plate. In the game, she batted a perfect 3-for-3 with five RBIs, smacking a double, triple and home run — finishing just a single short of hitting for the cycle.
And on the mound, one of Hall’s countless signature performances came against Liberty-Eylau, when she threw a seven-inning perfect game, striking out an astonishing 18 batters.
With her high school career in the rearview mirror, Hall readies herself to continue her athletic career at the University of Texas at Arlington. But, Hall added, she’ll always be a Pantherette at heart.
“I’m going to miss all my teammates and coaches, the bus rides and meals together — I’m going to miss it all,” Hall said. “But I know I’ll always carry those memories with me.”
Presley Limbaugh
While not called upon to pitch much in 2021, junior Presley Limbaugh did just about everything else for the Cooper Dogettes this year, and did it all at a truly elite level.
Growing up in an athletic, sports-oriented family, Limbaugh said it was just the natural course of events when she began playing softball, along with several other sports, at a young age.
And though softball was just one of many sports Limbaugh has taken part in over the years, she said it holds a special place in her heart above all the rest.
“(Softball) is definitely my favorite,” she said with a chuckle. “For one thing, it’s the one I’m best at. But it’s also just the one I like the most, how it’s played — I can’t really explain it.”
Limbaugh found she had a natural knack for the game, but rather than just rely on her natural abilities, improved her game even further with tireless work behind the scenes. Needless to say, it paid off.
As a freshman at Cooper, Limbaugh burst onto the scene by batting well above .500 and knocking nine home runs, which was the most homers by anyone in the Red River Valley that year. As a sophomore, she looked to be on a similar trajectory before Covid-19 put an end to things.
This year, though, Limbaugh posted numbers that were simply unprecedented.
Limbaugh established herself as the most dependable pure hitter in the area, batting a mind-boggling .825. In 63 at-bats, the phenom was only sent back to the dugout 11 times. Her power was also among the best in the area, as she smacked eight homers over the course of the season.
“Whenever I go up, I’m just trying to put it in play (and) get it through a hole,” Limbaugh said.
“The numbers speak for themselves, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cooper head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw added. “In my 20 years in softball, I’ve never seen someone bat even close to the .800’s.”
Almost as eye-popping as her batting average was the number of walks Limbaugh drew. Over the course of the season, Limbaugh was walked 31 times, comfortably more than anyone else in the Red River Valley. And of those walks, Hinshaw said, more than half were intentional.
“Pitchers knew about her and they were scared of throwing to her, so a lot of times they just chose not to,” the head coach said. “But Presley also had a really good eye for the ball, and wouldn’t swing at bad pitches, so a lot of those walks were ones that she drew with her own patience. But more than half were intentional.”
From the top of the batting order to the bottom, the Dogettes were dangerous in 2021. Still, Hinshaw said, Limbaugh was instrumental to the team’s success, setting a precedent for her teammates to meet.
“It is a team effort, and Presley led the team in all our successes this year,” she said. “Her always being on base invigorated the other girls and they raised their level of play to match her’s. … She’s not necessarily a vocal leader, but she led by example.”
Hitting was far from the only area where Limbaugh excelled, however. Once on base, Limbaugh was one of the most aggressive — and most successful — baserunners. She was one of the best in the area at racking up steals, and possessed the speed to go from first to third on a single, and sometimes even make it all the way home on plays that would score few others.
And defensively, Limbaugh’s glove was as sure as they come at shortstop.
“I work a lot on defense,” she said. “I know how important it is.”
Limbaugh’s elite arm strength allowed her to gun down runners that against almost any other team would’ve been safe, even when throwing across her body or being carried away from first base by momentum.
Part of what made her defensive efforts so impressive in 2021 is that it was the first time she’s competitively played in the infield.
“On my travel team I’ve been in the outfield, and I was center fielder during my freshman year,” she said.
According to Hinshaw, shifting her into the infield was a fairly easy decision to make.
“She was in the outfield when I got here, but I felt like her best defensive capabilities were kind of being wasted out there, so I moved her into the infield,” Hinshaw said. “The plays she can make in the infield really show you how complete of a player she is.”
Limbaugh set countless benchmarks this year, but for her, accolades and personal numbers are secondary to team success.
“I didn’t really come into the season with any personal goals about what I wanted to do (individually),” Limbaugh said. “I really just wanted to do whatever it took to help the team be successful and grow closer to the rest of my teammates and build that bond.”
Limbaugh did just that, leading a stacked roster on a tear through district play, going undefeated in district and then winning a bi-district championship.
“This was definitely a successful year, and I think we can grow and get even further next year,” she said. “We’re losing some seniors, so we’ve got to build that bond with the girls coming up, that love. … For me, I’ve just got to keep getting on base.”
And for Limbaugh, helping the team find success has a wider meaning to, as it helps to change the culture surrounding softball at Cooper High School.
“Before this season started, nobody here at Cooper really cared about softball,” she said. “We changed that this year, and it was awesome to see people start to come out and get excited. I want to keep that going.”
