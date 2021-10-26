For much of her life, McKenna Guest has practically lived and breathed softball, which last year helped her become the most fearsome pitcher in the Red River Valley for the Prairiland Lady Patriots. Her talents didn’t go unnoticed by college programs, and Guest will now continue her athletic career at Stephen F. Austin State University when her time in high school wraps up.
As a young child, Guest played tee ball at the encouragement of her parents, and she initially didn’t take to the sport as well as one may expect.
“I was terrible,” Guest said with a laugh. “I’d make my mom stand on the field and cast shadows over me so I wouldn’t be as hot, and I’d have my parents leave the car running for me to go and sit in between innings.”
The more she stuck with it, though, the more her appreciation for the sport grew. And it was when she joined the Paris-based travel softball team Tenacity around the age of seven that her love for softball truly blossomed.
“I liked the competitive aspect of it and the ability to control the game, which is especially true for the pitcher,” she said. “It was (Tenacity coach Denise Holland) that had me start pitching, actually.”
For her first few years in the sport, Guest said, she viewed softball primarily as a hobby. A hobby she was exceptionally skilled at, to be sure, but a hobby all the same. As her love for the sport grew, however, it became more than just a hobby.
‘Most kids got to have a big, crazy childhood, but I wanted to spend my time doing this, and I wanted to be the best that I could be and make friends doing it along the way,” she said.”
After leaving Tenacity, she played for a highly competitive travel team in Louisiana named Smash for about four years, before eventually returning to play in the Lone Star state for the Texas Glory travel program.
All the while, Guest continued to work tirelessly to hone her craft and become the best pitcher she could be. Through dedication, Guest saw her velocity pick up, as well as her control and movement with her pitches. She pointed to a number of pitching coaches she’s worked with over the years as helping her grow as a player, including Ali Cannada and Doug Gorsuch, the latter of whom she said helped reinstill in her a love for the game when she began to feel a bit burnt out by the sport.
“Every year I’ve gotten better and progressed, and I’ve gotten way more confident in myself and my pitching,” she said. “Ali Cannada has really helped me develop my pitching, and she’s been my coach for a big chunk of my softball life.”
All of that led to her beginning her high school career for the Prairiland Lady Patriots well ahead of the curve, and in just her first full varsity season as a sophomore, she established herself as one of the very best pitchers in the entire area.
Guest boasts a vicious rise-ball and a sharply-breaking curveball, which she said are the two most potent weapons in her wide arsenal of pitches. Towards the end of her sophomore season and throughout the summer, though, she added that she’s put in extra work to sharpen her changeup into a dominant pitch as well.
“I’ve learned to really like my changeup, but my two best pitches are my curve and my rise, and I also like to get batters going back inside with my screwball,” she said.
While she was as good as anyone in the circle last year, Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said her biggest strengths lie in the areas that can’t be quantified.
“The thing that stands out about McKenna is her work ethic,” Morris said. “She has the desire to win and to improve more than just about anyone I’ve ever coached.
“Even though she was just a sophomore, she was a role model to everyone on the team last year in her will to win and her determination.”
As a sophomore, Guest saw her usage steadily increase as the season wore on, and by the time the postseason rolled around, she was starting almost every game on the mound for her squad. And in large part because of her excellence, the team enjoyed a magical playoff run to the regional semifinals, as they won two big upsets before falling to the eventual state champs.
Guest had turned heads with her strong play in travel ball and for her high school, and once the recruiting process began, it wasn’t long before she had a pair of offers to play collegiately.
Of the two schools that offered her a scholarship, Guest said it was a fairly easy decision to pick the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, as she was impressed with the team’s coaching staff and players, and fell in love with the campus.
Looking ahead to playing in purple and white for Stephen F. Austin, Guest said she’s excited to play on the bigger stage and prove herself against even stiffer competition.
However, she isn’t overlooking her last two years of high school by any means, and is focused with helping take the Lady Patriots to new heights in the next two years.
“Even though I’ve committed, I’m going to keep playing like I haven’t committed, like I’m still trying to get recruited,” Guest said. “I’m still going to bring it every day and do everything I can for my team.”
