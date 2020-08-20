The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team downed Hooks in four sets on Tuesday, winning 25-27, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-20.
Emmy Williams led the team with nine kills, eight blocks and six aces. Chloe Prestridge added eight kills and eight blocks. Zoe England had seven kills and an ace, and Emma Garner and Peyton Holland each had six kills. Kelsea Ball had a team-high 15 assists to go along with four kills and nine digs.
Chisum will be back in action Friday at Maud at 4:30.
