Tuesday night at Detroit High School, a battle of will took place between the Detroit Lady Eagles and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in a five set volleyball matchup. It was an intense game, with the Lady Eagles and Lady Rebels going back and forth throughout the game both with points and sets taken.
The Lady Eagles won the first set with a 25-18 score helped along by some nice play from Maddison Gaddis and Braylin Craig, the two leading the team in digs for the match. After some nice blocks to hold the Lady Rebels to their 18 points, the Lady Eagles used power and agility coming from Ca’Zarriyana Runnels’ assists to set up the set win.
In the second set, some early setbacks from the Lady Eagles put them down 4 points to start, and though they fought hard to stay in it, the Lady Rebels ultimately took the set 25-20. The Lady Rebels used some of the errors from the Detroit front line to get some of those points, running up a few sizeable leads from time to time.
But in true dramatic fashion, Detroit came back the third set with the win, taking the set with a score of 25-18, rising up from the energy the crowd was supplying to keep the Lady Eagles from reaching 20 points.
“Cailyn Ray really stepped up for us, mainly in the third and fifth sets, and did really good,” Jeff Allensworth, coach of the Lady Eagles volleyball team said after the game. “I think she did what she needed to let her team stay in the fight,” Allensworth said.
The fourth set went to Rivercrest, as the Lady Eagles played lackluster and tired in the set, which allowed Rivercrest to capitalize on mistakes made by Detroit. The Lady Rebels held Detroit to 16 points in the 25-16 win, forcing a fifth and final set which is to 15 points.
Although the Lady Eagles were behind for some time in the final set, they made an amazing run, which was electrified by Clara Carpenter, Braylin Craig, and Cailyn Ray, who ended the game with 11 digs and 8 kills. Five players ended the game with double digits in digs, and the only two players to tally an ace were Braylin Craig, who had one and Clara Carpenter, who had two along with 18 kills.
“We definitely have some things we need to work on, mainly preventing those long scoreless runs before our next couple of games. Our game against Harts Bluff is next and we hope to stay unbeaten in district,” Allensworth said about the team’s performance.
The next game up for the Detroit Lady Eagles will be an away game in Harts Bluff at 6 p.m. on Friday. For the Rivercrest Lady Rebels, they will be playing at home against Clarksville on Friday evening, then going away on Tuesday for a matchup in Harts Bluff.
