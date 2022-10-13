Rivercrest at Detroit

No. 4 Cailyn Ray goes up to block a kill in Detroit's game against Rivercrest

 Brandon Highlander/ The Paris News

Tuesday night at Detroit High School, a battle of will took place between the Detroit Lady Eagles and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in a five set volleyball matchup. It was an intense game, with the Lady Eagles and Lady Rebels going back and forth throughout the game both with points and sets taken.

The Lady Eagles won the first set with a 25-18 score helped along by some nice play from Maddison Gaddis and Braylin Craig, the two leading the team in digs for the match. After some nice blocks to hold the Lady Rebels to their 18 points, the Lady Eagles used power and agility coming from Ca’Zarriyana Runnels’ assists to set up the set win.

