The Detroit Lady Eagles got out to a hot start and didn’t look back on Friday, coasting to a 52-30 win over district foe Maud.
In the first quarter, the aggressive Lady Eagles outscored their opponents 20-9, using some hot shooting and stifling defense to take control.
“I think this was the best game we’ve played in district so far,” head coach Michelle Estrada said. “They came out motivated and executed the game plan to a T.”
Estrada pointed to junior Braylin Craig as a key contributor in the win.
In addition to running the offense as point guard, Craig sank a pair of 3-pointers in the game and scored back-to-back buckets in the opening quarter that set the tone early. She ultimately finished with 14 points.
Joining her in double digits were Cheyenne Snodgrass with 11 and CC Runels with 10. Cailyn Ray scored seven, Malia Covey finished with four, and Kayleigh Griggs and Madison Gaddis each contributed three points.
