After a season unlike any other and a number of obstacles, the Paris Boys and Girls Club’s fifth and sixth grade football team was the last team standing after capping off a dominant season with a 30-24 win over Princeton in the Texoma Youth Football League Super Bowl on Saturday.
Paris got off to a bit of a slow start, and found itself trailing Princeton 8-0 with just a couple minutes elapsed off the clock.
They were able to even the score right back up, though, when Jaron Baugh scored Paris’ first score of the game on a 20-yard dash into the end zone following a fumble recovery.
Paris would take the lead later in the opening quarter when Gregory Bedford punched the ball into the end zone from about five yards out.
“We knew they were weak up the middle, so we took advantage of that,” head coach Brad Bedford said.
The team padded their lead in the second quarter when Keyshawn Porter returned a punt all the way for a touchdown, giving Paris a 24-8 lead going into halftime.
Princeton scored 10 unanswered points, but Paris regrouped when Jeremiah Henderson found the end zone for a touchdown that put them up 30-18.
“It was a total team effort,” Bedford said. “We got contributions from across the board. DJ Hill was another kid who made an impact. He got some big defensive stops and ran the ball really well too.
“From that point it was just a matter of holding them off.”
Princeton would eventually closed the gap to the final margin of 30-24, but Paris held on to the lead, and eventually the win.
Porter sealed the game with a crucial first down that allowed the team to take a knee and run the remainder of the clock out.
“It’s a great feeling,” Bedford said. “I’m so proud of all of them and happy for them. We knew that if we went out there and executed then that championship was ours, and that’s what they did. It didn’t matter that we were big underdogs.”
The group of players is not unaccustomed to success, though. Bedford said the group of sixth graders on the team has been to the championship game all four years that they’ve been competing with the Boys and Girls Club.
The championship caps off a phenomenal season for Paris. After losing the first game of the season — to Princeton, no less — the team went on a tear, shutting out every opponent they faced until the final game of the season, when they allowed just six points.
The season was not without its challenges, however. In the second round of the playoffs, Corbin Cobb broke his arm in a gruesome injury that required bolts and a plate be inserted into his arm, Bedford said.
The team rallied around their teammate, and the injury only added fuel to the fire for the players.
“He was right there with them the whole way, and everyone still treated him just as if he was still playing,” Boys and Girls Club director Katrina Mitchell said. “It really warmed my heart to see.”
There were also some difficulties due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mitchell said. At the start of the season, the team was forced to quarantine and miss crucial practice opportunities after a relative of a player tested positive for Covid-19.
“These kids are resilient,” Mitchell said. “They never stopped fighting.”
