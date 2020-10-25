The Detroit Lady Eagles took to the court twice in as many days Thursday and Friday, and came away with a win over Red River County foe Clarksville in straight sets — 25-6, 25-13, 25-5 — but falling the next night against the Maud Cardinals.
Heading into the match against Maud, the Lady Eagles found themselves in a three-way tie for first place in their district, alongside Rivercrest and Bowie. With the loss, they’re now tied with Rivercrest for second place, and will need to play a tiebreaker against the district and county rival Lady Rebels to determine seeding for the coming playoffs.
A date and time for the tiebreaker has yet to be announced.
Against Clarksville, the Lady Eagles were as dominant as can be.
The team found great success from the service line, firing off aces with astounding frequency.
“Our serve-receive game was on point tonight, and was definitely one of the keys to victory,” head coach Jeff Allensworth said.
It took no time for the Lady Eagles to build their lead in the first set. The lead reached double-digits at 12-2, thanks to a perfectly placed shot from Madison Gaddis from along the back row.
By the time Clarksville had scored its third point, Detroit had already reached 21 points.
The Lady Tigers of Clarksville fared better in the second set, and were able to string together some impressive runs of their own. Madison Gill and Aliyah Cherry led the offense, racking up a good number of kills against the stout Detroit defense.
And Detroit’s defense was stout. Gaddis, the team’s libero, was a veritable brick wall, not letting anything through.
The third set played out similarly to the first, unfortunately for Clarksville. The Lady Eagles rattled off 18 straight points before Clarksville got on the board.
Ayanna Smith led the offense with 15 kills, as well as an ace and a dig. Kellie Welch had five kills. Gaddis had three aces on a perfect 12-12 showing from the service line, a kill and three digs.
Kyira Scott did a little bit of everything for Detroit, tallying five aces on a perfect 20-20 performance from the service line, a team-high 16 assists and a pair of kills as well. Braylin Craig added three aces and captain Alanna Harris finished with two assists, two kills and a dig.
Clarksville statistics were not available by press time.
Then, on Friday, the Lady Eagles fell in a hard-fought five-set match against Maud.
Match details were not available by press time.
