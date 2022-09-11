306289134_399837822228716_1656294573424187492_n.jpg

Clarksville’s Dot Morgan drops back to pass against Alba-Golden on Friday.

 Mallorie Kennedy/Special to The Paris News

A non-district football game tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter appeared to have the makings of four quarters of thrilling football action. But six unanswered touchdowns scored by the Alba-Golden Panthers ended any hopes Clarksville had for a victory on Friday night, as the Panthers improved to a perfect 3-0 record with a convincing 52-14 home win.

Clarksville slips to 1-2 for the young season, while in the process being dealt a deadly blow when freshman quickly improving linebacker Jayden Smart was taken to a hospital by ambulance after suffering a leg injury just before halftime on Friday night. Last week, Smart turned in an outstanding defensive performance in the Blue Tigers’ win over Quinlan-Boles.

