A non-district football game tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter appeared to have the makings of four quarters of thrilling football action. But six unanswered touchdowns scored by the Alba-Golden Panthers ended any hopes Clarksville had for a victory on Friday night, as the Panthers improved to a perfect 3-0 record with a convincing 52-14 home win.
Clarksville slips to 1-2 for the young season, while in the process being dealt a deadly blow when freshman quickly improving linebacker Jayden Smart was taken to a hospital by ambulance after suffering a leg injury just before halftime on Friday night. Last week, Smart turned in an outstanding defensive performance in the Blue Tigers’ win over Quinlan-Boles.
It was the second time this season that a Clarksville player has exited the field by ambulance for a journey to the hospital. Senior defensive player, Jayden Reed-Rose, was injured in the season opener on Aug. 25, and was transported for medical treatment during the opening quarter on August 25th. Reed-Rose saw action for the first time this past Friday night since his injury.
The Tigers became the first team to score points against Alba Golden this season, but head coach Chris Davis’ team turned the football over on three occasions by way of pass interceptions, including one pick that was returned 40 yards for six points with 2:11 left in the second period. That tally ended a four touchdown second period explosion for Alba-Golden that left the Panthers in control 33-7 at the intermission.
Clarksville never led in the ballgame, falling behind 7-0 when the Panthers scored on three yard play, with the ball being fumbled into the end zone, but recovered by Alba-Golden for the score with five minutes left in period one.
The Blue Tigers finally answered when sophomore receiver, RK Minter hauled in a beautifully thrown pass in the right corner of the end zone from freshman quarterback, Dot Morgan from 20 yards out for six points with :50 left in the opening frame. Jonathan Olguin’s extra point kick tied the game.
The Tigers would not score again until under a minute remained in the third period. A brilliant tackle breaking run from 35 yards out, came from Olguin, and produced a score. His conversion kick closed the gap to 46-14, and ended Clarksville scoring for the night.
For the Tigers, senior defender Xae Owens recorded his second interception of the season in the third quarter, but Clarksville was unable to capitalize, as the Tigers punted away the football with 7:48 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers, who have claimed all three of their wins from members of the Tigers district, used big plays that covered 40, 44, 46, and 56 yards to account for half of their touchdowns in the contest.
Davis’ troops will be out to rebound next Friday night when the team plays in the season home opener against the Queen City Bulldogs. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.