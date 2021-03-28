Over the course of the 2020-21 basketball season, one player was able to dominate the game to a degree no one else could. With an offensive repertoire that allowed him to score in any way he desired, plus the athleticism to make him a fearsome defender. His name is Jaelyn Lee.
In his junior campaign for the Paris Wildcats, Lee averaged just under 22 points per game, roughly eight and a half rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game and tossed in a block per game for good measure. For his dominant play throughout the season, he has been named the All-RRV MVP.
Lee’s knack for the game shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the way he’s been surrounded by basketball for his entire life. Lee jokes that he was born with a basketball in his hands, and that’s not very far from the truth. His mother, Latonyia Johnson, was a talented basketball player herself, and even played collegiately for Paris Junior College.
Latonyia Johnson played a vital role in not just instilling in her son a love of the game, but also helping him grow into the talented athlete he’s become.
“She was my first coach, so to speak,” Lee said. “She still is my coach, and I’m so thankful to her. She would take me to the gym all the time as a kid, runs drills with me and that sort of thing.
“She’s the person in the crowd who’ll watch me play and always tell me what I’m doing wrong, what I’m doing right and how I can keep getting better. She’s been huge and she probably made me the player I am today.”
With his mother’s guidance, and his own love for the game, Lee quickly developed into a fearsome competitor.
His growth as a player literally took a leap towards the end of middle school, when Lee had quite a dramatic growth spurt.
“I was 5’ 10” in seventh grade, so I was already pretty tall for my age, but then in just one year I grew to like 6’ 3” and then I’ve grown another three inches since then and I’m 6’6” now,” Lee said. “That changed my game a lot.”
Now, at an imposing 6’ 6”, Lee is the very definition of versatility, as he can shoot like a guard while towering over most of the post players he comes up against.
“He can score in any way you need him to,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “He’s big and athletic, so he can post just about anybody up on the low block. But really he’s a wing player at heart; he’s a shooting guard.”
Lee boasts one of the smoothest jump shots in the area, and can knock down 3-pointers with ease, and pull up for mid-range jumpshots that, when he’s hot, are essentially unguardable and automatic.
His post game is nothing short of svelte too, and the way Lee can finish at the rim would lend one to believe that he’s a post player at heart, even though he’s not.
And to top it all off, Lee is as athletic as they come.
“His athleticism is really uncommon for someone his size,” Steed said. “He’s just incredibly explosive.”
With his athleticism, quickness and speed, Lee can also take anyone off the dribble and blow by them for a slashing layup or thunderous dunk.
And perhaps most intimidating for players tasked with guarding Lee is the fact that he feels just as comfortable scoring in any of those capacities.
“There isn’t really one (type of scoring) I feel more comfortable with,” Lee said. “My approach to offense is just to look at where we have the biggest advantage and what I can do to most help the team.”
His skills were on full display this year against Mount Pleasant. Everything seemed to be working for him in that game. He scored 34 points and utilized his full bag of tricks, getting his points in every way imaginable.
“That was probably the game where I feel like I was playing my best,” Lee said. “Even though we lost, I felt like they couldn’t guard me.”
Steed concurred, and it was the first game he pointed to as well to highlight just how good Lee is.
“Even though Mount Pleasant is 5A and I think they were undefeated at the time, Jaelyn completely dominated that game,” Steed said. “He just took over in the second half.”
Heading into the season, Lee knew he was going to shoulder a hefty responsibility on this year’s team. As the only starter returning from an incredibly senior-laden 2019-20 squad — of which three starters now play basketball collegiately — Lee knew he would need to step up in a big way.
“There was a little bit of pressure, I’m not going to lie,” Lee said.
Ultimately, though, Lee said he was able to allay those doubts by trusting in himself, his coaching staff and his teammates.
To say he rose to the challenge would be a gross understatement.
“In the past, Jaelyn kind of had a laid-back, go-with-the-flow attitude that I think held him back a bit, even though he was still very good,” Steed said. “This year, he showed that he could play with that intensity which will really take him to the next level.”
Lee’s skills and talent aren’t the only things that set him apart, Steed said. So too does his passion for the game.
“He’s incredibly dedicated to the game,” the head coach said. “He’s improved so much from where he was two years ago. And that just speaks to his drive and determination.”
Looking back on this past season, Lee said he’s pleased with how things went. Though he thinks his Wildcats could’ve gone deeper into the playoffs if not for a regional quarterfinal loss to Lindale, Lee knows that a district championship and another appearance in the regional tournament is still no small feat.
“Overall, I’m happy with how the season went,” he said. “It wasn’t the end that any of us wanted, but we had a lot of great moments too.”
Looking ahead to next year, he’s just eager to continue improving and seeing how he can continue to improve his game even further — a scary thought indeed for any team tasked with stopping him.
