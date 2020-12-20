The Clarksville Lady Tigers remained perfect in district play by defeating the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers 43-27 in Friday afternoon action at home. The victory lifts the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 record in league play.
The game wasn’t as close as the score indicates. The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 start, and ended the first quarter with a runner in the lane from Lacey Booker with just six ticks left. The basket handed Coach LaTisha Hearne’s Clarksville team an 11-2 advantage that Clarksville would carry into period two. Linden-Kildare would get no closer during the remainder of the contest.
The Lady Tigers forced an alarming number of turnovers during the first two quarters that led to transition buckets for the visiting Lady Tigers. Mariela Resendiz nailed a jumper for Clarksville to open scoring in the second quarter with just over seven minutes left in the half, and TyteAnna Rosser followed with a jumper of her own, staking Clarksville to a 15-2 lead with 6:27 remaining in the initial half. With Hearne substituting freely, Linden-Kildare managed just four points in the second frame, and six total points in the first half, as the Lady Tigers led 20-6 at the intermission.
Clarksville opened the third with Rosser drilling in a bank shot from the key, followed by Aliyah Cherry bombing in a three point field goal. Madison Gill traveled coast to coast for another bucket, and Rosser closed out the 9-0 Lady Tigers run at the 5:11 mark of the third with a bucket that pushed the Clarksville advantage to 20-9. Linden-Kildare scored 10 points in the quarter, but still trailed 34-16 when the teams moved into the final frame.
The visiting Lady Tigers closed the gap to 34-20 with 7:06 left in the final period, but Hearne’s troops proceeded to cruise to the win.
The team was led in scoring by TyteAnna Rosser with nine points, while Ashley Rosser added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.