The Prairiland Patriots’ bi-district opener was a thrilling pitchers duel, with Prairiland downing Howe 1-0. The second game of the series featured no such drama, with the Patriots winning handily, 7-1.
Howe got on the board first with an opening-inning score, but it would prove to be their only run of the game.
Prairiland surged ahead in the third inning. A triple by Jacob Veal drove in teammates Caleb Jameson and Hunter Vaughn, and a sacrifice fly by Gage Bankhead in the very next at-bat brought Veal around to score.
They extended their lead with a big fifth inning, as Veal, Bankhead and Ty Hostetler all had big hits for RBIs, and they drove in four in the frame.
Veal’s bat was huge, as he drove in three of his team’s seven runs on 2-for-3 batting.
And all the while, Blake Lewis did fine work on the mound, scattering just four hits across the complete game he pitched.
With the win, the Patriots add a bi-district title to their already-impressive 2022 resume, which includes a district championship.
