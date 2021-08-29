Whenever a volleyball team wins in straight sets, there’s a good chance that the winning team was dominant over their opponent. And for two of Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors’ three sets over CHESS on Thursday, they were just that: dominant. The other, however, featured one of the wildest comebacks you’ll ever see.
The Lady Warriors started hot against CHESS, building up a very quick 10-2 lead on nine unanswered points, bolstered by a strong service game from Kate Brannon and big kills by Libby Jones and Maddie Puckett.
After CHESS managed to find a rare point, Jones responded with a monstrous kill to give TCA the ball back, followed by back-to-back aces by Puckett.
Puckett’s stellar play at the service line would become a recurring theme during the set.
“We came out red hot,” head coach John Folse said. “It seemed like everything went right in that first set.”
After coasting to a 25-6 first set victory, the tables seemed to flip in the second set.
CHESS began hitting the ball much better, and their elevated level of play was exacerbated further by some uncharacteristic miscues from TCA.
Hits that previously were finding the back corner of the court or the edge of the sideline were now sailing long and wide.
TCA appeared to be floundering, and after a time, they found themselves facing set point, down 13-24.
Thus began a comeback to end all comebacks, as TCA’s backs were as against the wall as they could possibly be.
The team began rattling off kill after kill, with several of them coming from Jones.
At the service line throughout the comeback was Puckett, who said she had to focus to block out the pressure.
“That was probably the most stressful thing I’ve been through all week,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “I knew that if I missed even one serve, the set would be over, so I just focused and blocked everything else out.”
As the Lady Warriors began inching their way back into the set, the TCA fans in attendance grew louder and louder, until they reached a fever pitch.
An ace by Puckett gave TCA its 20th point, and minutes later a well-placed hit by Annabel Poure tied everything up.
A CHESS hit that went directly into the net gave TCA its first lead of the set since scoring the first point to put them up 1-0. And right after that, A thunderous attack by Jones sealed the improbable comeback.
“In all my years of volleyball, I’ve never seen anything like that,” a bemused Folse said afterward.
“We definitely got into a little bit of a rut, but we realized we didn’t want to lose, so we did our hardest to pull back, got momentum on our side and won,” Puckett said with a smile.
“Maddie really pulled through with those serves,” Brannon added.
Over the stretch, the team’s defense was immaculate. Several players made impressive diving digs as the team knew they didn’t have any room to give.
“They knew they couldn’t let the ball hit the floor, and they just stepped it up,” Folse said.
In the third set, CHESS was clearly demoralized by the previous set. TCA took advantage of their opponent’s flat-footedness and delivered a replica of the first set, winning 25-10.
“Even though they scored more points in the first set than the third, you could tell they were playing harder in that first set,” Folse said. “I think we did take the fight out of them.”
The match ended with a veritable explosion of offense from Brannon, who closed the match out with four of her team’s final six points.
“I just wanted to get the ball in good spots and not hit it out, because I was doing that earlier,” she said.
For the match, Jones led the team with 18 kills and seven digs. Brannon finished with six kills — all coming in the fnal set — to go with 17 digs. Puckett had six kills, 16 assists, four digs and five aces. Cenzie Pyaett had 13 assists. And Poure had 16 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.