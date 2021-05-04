The PJC Dragons baseball team was strong both on the mound and at the plate on Saturday, comfortably beating Northeast Texas 8-2.
Cameron Dollar was sensational at the plate for PJC, batting 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs.
On the mound, Dalton LeBlanc pitched five solid innings, striking out five batters.
