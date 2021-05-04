The PJC Dragons baseball team was strong both on the mound and at the plate on Saturday, comfortably beating Northeast Texas 8-2.

Cameron Dollar was sensational at the plate for PJC, batting 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs.

On the mound, Dalton LeBlanc pitched five solid innings, striking out five batters.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

