The North Lamar Panthers managed just one run in their baseball game against the Pittsburg Pirates on Tuesday, but that proved to be all they’d need, as they won a low-scoring pitching exhibition 1-0.
Taking the mound for the Panthers was the duo of Jackson Brasseux and Conner Watson, and both were spectacular.
Brasseux struck out eight batters across five innings while allowing just four hits.
Meanwhile, Watson pitched two innings of perfect baseball in relief to pick up the save.
Pittsburg’s strong pitching matched them almost every step of the way in the thriller, but third-inning hits from Matthew Sandlin and Cason Blease gave the team all the run support needed.
