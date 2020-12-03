As fans of the North Lamar Pantherettes and Prairiland Lady Patriots filtered into Prairiland’s gymnasium for Tuesday’s basketball game between the two programs, they had no idea what they were in store for. What they got was a thriller and an instant classic of a game, as North Lamar narrowly downed Prairiland 36-34 in a gritty, overtime battle.
The game started out as a defensive battle. Both teams did excellently at preventing good looks at the basket, and more than halfway through the opening quarter, the game remained scoreless.
The lid was finally taken off the basket with just under five minutes to go, when Pantherette Hutton Pointer was fouled on a shot attempt from deep in the post. She nailed both her free throws, giving North Lamar a 2-0 lead more than halfway through the quarter.
And 2-0 is where the score would sit for several more minutes, as defensive intensity remained at center stage for both teams.
North Lamar’s second basket of the game came on a contested three-pointer by Maddie Walters, with roughly a minute and a half left in the quarter. After that, Cydnie Malone and Walters would add to North Lamar’s lead in the closing minute of the game, and the Pantherettes ended the opening period with a 9-0 lead.
“Defense was a big priority for us,” Pointer said, “It was definitely our energy and intensity early on (that allowed us to have the start we did). We were all ready to play and our energy was really high.”
A key focal point of North Lamar’s defensive strategy was keeping the ball out of the hands of reigning All-RRV MVP Hannah Murdock, and they were able to execute on that gameplan with great success. Murdock was limited to a single field goal in the game, which came off an offensive rebound.
“I thought we executed our gameplan well, which was keeping the ball out of Murdock’s hands,” North Lamar head coach Taqoya Monds said
Facing a daunting deficit following a quarter in which they didn’t score, the Lady Patriots came out with a vengeance in the second quarter.
“We stayed aggressive and we didn’t give up,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said after the game. “It’s easy to give up if you don’t score in the first quarter — and that’s what ultimately killed us — but giving up is not what this team is about.”
Prairiland scored its first points of the game early in the second quarter, on a pair of free throws by Ali Sessums. Seconds later, Sessums would score again on a coast-to-coast layup, though Pantherette Mylee Nottingham answered right back with an impressive layup in traffic.
Sessums would go on to finish the game with 16 points, a game high.
“Ali can really score the ball,” Tucker said. “She was due a big game and she had one tonight.”
As the quarter wore on, Prairiland was able to begin finding cracks in the North Lamar defense, as Lady Pats drove into the lane with great success, usually finishing at the rim or earning a trip to the free throw line.
Meanwhile the Lady Patriots’ defense stayed as stalwart as it was in the opening quarter. By the end of the first half, Prairiland had roared all the way back, and trailed by just four, 19-15.
After a back-and-forth third quarter that saw Prairiland cut the lead to just a pair, it was anyone’s game heading into the home stretch.
Lady Patriot Kiersten Bridges had one of the defensive highlights of the game early in the quarter when she chased down Walters on a would-be fast break and cleanly swiped the ball, preventing what looked like it was going to be an easy basket.
Minutes later, Mallorie Sneed tied the game for Prairiland when she drilled a three pointer. It was the first time Prairiland wasn’t outright trailing since the score was 0-0.
The team took its first lead with about two and a half minutes left in the fourth, when Sessums drove to the basket and scored, but Nottingham notched things right back up seconds later.
Prairiland kept its lead for the next few minutes, and with mere seconds left, it looked like they’d finished a wild rally after their disastrous opening quarter, leading 34-32. However, Walters had other plans. Inbounding the ball with four seconds to go in regulation, Walters curled off a screen, caught the ball and scored. The game was headed to overtime.
Overtime opened with Murdock promptly giving Prairiland the slimmest of leads with a free throw, and as was the case for much of the game, defense then took over and it was minutes before the ball would again find the bottom of the net.
Those next points would come in the form of a clutch bank shot by Pantherette Lauren Dority which gave North Lamar a slim lead back.
Murdock would tie the game back up with another free throw. Then, with seconds left in the game, North Lamar was sent to the free throw line. Needing just one free throw to take a lead with almost no time left, fortune seemed to favor the Lady Patriots as the Pantherettes missed both.
Prairiland came down with the rebound, and double-overtime looked imminent. Again, though, Walters and her late game heroics had other ideas. As Prairiland attempted to clear the ball, she swooped in, intercepted the pass, drove to the hoop and scored with only one second to spare. All Prairiland could do was inbound the ball, and the game was over.
“We already knew where they were going to pass, so I was able to anticipate it, stole it and had a wide open layup,” Walters said.
“Maddie is one of the fastest players I’ve ever coached,” Minds said. “In all these years, I’ve never seen a kid move that fast with the ball, and that’s why we ran that play at the end of the fourth quarter to go into overtime, and the same thing with the layup at the end there she’s just fast.
“I think a win like this says a lot about our team. We didn’t crumble when we saw that big lead disappear, and that’s definitely a positive to take away from this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.