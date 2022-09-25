The Pleasant Grove Hawks took advantage of a young Paris squad, spoiling the Wildcat’s homecoming 30-14 at Wildcat Stadium.
Friday night lights capped off quite the festivities of this year’s Paris High School homecoming week, as the Paris Wildcats faced off against the Pleasant Grove Hawks.
Senior Evelyn Lopez was crowed queen with a dad by her side.
As the captains of the teams joined on the midfield logo, Duwayne Lee Wirta of the class of 1966, who served in the Central Intelligence Agency for a number of years. was recognized as the Honorary Graduate. Wirta tossed the coin to start the game, and from there we had a pretty exciting matchup on our hands.
In the first quarter, Pleasant Grove scored first, utilizing their running game against the
Wildcats, but the Paris football team had something to say about that in the second quarter.
Before halftime, the Wildcats scored an exciting touchdown to tie the game, using the penalties of Pleasant Grove against them, moving up into the redzone quickly and running the ball into the endzone. This left enough time on the clock for Pleasant Grove to take the ball the other way, though, scoring to make the game 14-7 before Paris opted to run the clock out before halftime.
Paris would receive the second half kickoff, ending the drive in a punt, which Pleasant Grove capitalized on to score their third touchdown of the night, making the game 21-7.
But Paris still had some life in them, as freshman running back #25 Keyshawn Roberts received the kick, and on his way to an exciting touchdown broke a couple of tackles and broke free to the endzone. When asked after the game about that play, Coach Steven Hohenberger said, “That play really gave us some life.”
The game entered the fourth quarter soon after, and Pleasant Grove used the clock and the running game to score a field goal and a touchdown before the game ended, stopping the Wildcats from scoring again.
The game would end in a 30-14 loss for Paris, but Coach Hohenberger saw some flashes of promise throughout the game. “We have a really young team, and of course we lost a couple guys last week, but with such a young team, it means they will be together for a few years and I’m confident that this will be a really good team when we get the inexperience out of the way,” he told us.
Taydrick Dawson also had a nice rushing game, netting 83 yards and a touchdown in the game. Due to the exciting fashion of the kickoff return touchdown, Keyshawn Roberts earned Player of the Game. Though it was a tough loss, the Paris Wildcats football team does show promise before heading into District play, and will play their next game on October 7, in an away game against Kaufman, and returning home the following week for a showdown against Community.
