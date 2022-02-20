For the first quarter and a half, the North Lamar Pantherettes held their own Friday night in their area round matchup against Sunnyvale. That’s when Sunnyvale started hitting their shots, though, and pulling away. In the end, it was a 59-41 victory for the Lady Raiders over North Lamar.
The Pantherettes started off their area round game much like they did their bi-district matchup. The defense for North Lamar was perfectly executed. Sunnyvale only managed two baskets in the first quarter. Their other points came at the free throw line. The high-powered offense was held to 10 first-quarter points by the Pantherettes defense.
“We played outstanding the first and most of the second quarter,” North Lamar head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “We played about as good as we could play. Executed perfectly.”
With a 14-10 lead heading to the second quarter, things looked good for North Lamar. That’s when foul trouble hit the Pantherettes. North Lamar had to sit junior guard Maddie Walters for a big portion of the second quarter, and Sunnyvale took advantage.
Sunnyvale’s Brinley Andrews scored 14 of her 17 first-half points in the second quarter, knocking down five 3-pointers in the half.
“We had to switch defensively so number 23 just went off and we knew she was their shooter,” Tisdell added. “She couldn’t miss and they took the lead. We were in foul trouble and had to keep our starters out.”
After Sunnyvale got the lead, they didn’t let go. The Lady Raiders led by nine points at the half and eventually pushed it out to as much as 20 points. Between the second and third quarter, North Lamar was outscored by 22 points.
The Pantherettes shut Sunnyvale down in the fourth quarter and only allowed eight points. North Lamar cut the lead down to 13 and had a chance to get it to 10 but a 3-point attempt was missed. That was as close as they would get in the game.
North Lamar was led by Cydnie Malone with 14 points. The two seniors — Mylee Nottingham and Hutton Pointer — also had big games for North Lamar. Pointer finished with 12 points and Nottingham had 11 in their final game as Pantherettes.
“We had a phenomenal season,” Tisdell said. “This team did something that hasn’t been done in so long. … Losing our two seniors is going to hurt us. We’re going to miss them so much. They mean so much to this team on and off the court.”
Both Lauren Dority and Roselyn Spencer also had two points apiece for North Lamar. The Pantherettes finished the season with a 23-9 record and will look towards next year with a big part of the team returning.
