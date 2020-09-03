What has already been a tumultuous and uncertain season for high school athletes in Texas is clearly still in a state of flux, as the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state — adjusted its schedules for the playoffs of two sports.
On Wednesday, UIL announced in a press release updated state championship dates for team tennis and volleyball.
Volleyball state semifinals for Class 4A and smaller will take place Nov. 1617, while schools in larger classifications have been rescheduled for Dec. 7-8. Locations for the matches were not named.
State finals are now scheduled for Nov. 21 for Class 4A and below, and Dec. 11 for larger schools. Originally, UIL planned for state championships that would span multiple days.
Team tennis, meanwhile, will hold its state championship matches from Nov. 11-12 to Nov. 17 for all classifications.
