It was a nail-biter until the final buzzer sounded on Tuesday, but the Detroit Lady Eagles basketball team was victorious against Linden-Kildare, winning 29-26.
The two teams were knotted at eight points apiece after the first quarter, but a big second quarter put Detroit up six at halftime.
L-K came out with a vengeance in the third, blanking Detroit and outscoring them 10-0 in the period.
Headed into the final quarter, Detroit was able to regroup and respond in a big way, scoring 17 points in the crucial period.
For the game, Kyira Scott led Detroit with 11 points to go with five rebounds and five steals. Freshman Madeleine Marquez made a huge with a double-double, racking up 10 points and a team-best 10 rebounds.
Kayleight Griggs scored six, Brayling Craig finished with five points, Cheyenne Snodgrass tallied four points, and Madison Gaddis had three.
