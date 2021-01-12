The wait for the first district win is finally over for coach Chris Carter and his Clarksville Blue Tigers, as Clarksville held off the Detroit Eagles 52-42 in a makeup game played Saturday. The Tigers improve to 1-4 in league play, while Detroit coach Da’on Savage’s Eagles are still in search of their first league win.
In the tightly contested game, the teams entered the final quarter tied at 34-all, and with just two and a half minutes left in the game an Eagles basket pushed Detroit to within 43-42. But Clarksville Tiger Nikereion Marcy answered for the Tigers by scoring off Ardadrian Gray’s steal to give Clarksville a 45-42 lead with under two minutes to go. His basket triggered a 9-0 run to seal the win.
Marcy was instrumental in the win, particularly in the final period, when he was able to deliver huge buckets. He finished the game with 27 points, including a pair of three point field goals.
The opening period housed poor shooting with the Eagles jumping out to an 8-2 lead before ending the period leading 8-6. The Tigers finally picked up their first lead of the game at 15-14 when Gray scored inside with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.
However, the teams would be tied on three more occasions in the half, the final arriving at 20 points apiece.
Detroit moved to a 23-22 lead with eight ticks left in the half, but it was Marcy who scored the final bucket of the half on a beautiful drive into the lane as time expired to give Clarksville a 24-23 advantage.
Olajuwon Woodberry produced both offensively and defensively for the Tigers as he scored 13 points. Kagen Carson and Kaleb Jones led the Eagles with 10 points each.
Clarksville will host James Bowie on Tuesday night.
