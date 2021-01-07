How a team responds to adversity says a lot about the group’s character, and on Tuesday the Chisum Mustangs basketball team showed just how much character they have in their matchup against Rains. The team started about as poorly as they could, but they turned things around in the second half, forced overtime, and pushed the Wildcats to the absolute brink before falling just short, 62-61.
Rains asserted itself out of the gate, scoring efficiently while also using some suffocating half-court defense to deny Chisum good looks at the basket. Chisum was held without a field goal in the opening quarter, scoring three points on free throws by Rylan Boutwell and Keaston Lawrence. Chisum was able to keep things close though with some good defense of its own, and found itself trailing 10-3 heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter went just about as poorly as the first for the Mustangs.The team scored six points in the second quarter, making only one field goal. All six of the team’s points in the quarter came from guard Zaquavious Price.
Headed into the locker room at halftime, the Mustangs trailed 31-9, and it looked like an unfortunate blowout was underway.
“We played about as poorly as we could in that first half, and it would’ve been really easy for our guys to throw in the towel,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “But that’s not what we did. We set a goal to cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter, and we did much better than that.”
The Mustangs came out with a clear chip on their shoulder in the third quarter.
A big reason the offense had been stagnant up to that point was that they struggled to force steals and get out in the fast break. Suffice it to say, that wasn’t an issue in the third. The team also began heating up with its long-range jumpshots, as Price, Evan Wood and Lawrence all drained 3-pointers in the stanza.
Defensively, the Mustangs also tightened their grip on the game, and headed into the final quarter of play they trailed by just four points, 35-31.
Chisum took their first lead of the game just moments into the final quarter, when Wood drained a 3-point bomb with the defense slacking off to give Chisum the 39-37 edge, and both teams were off the the races, as a flurry of scoring from both sides would continue for the rest of the period.
Trailing 53-50 with the final seconds of the game ticking away, senior Levi Weems hit perhaps the biggest shot of his high school career when he banked in a clutch 3 from the far wing to tie the game with just four seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
In overtime, it was yet another tit-for-tat battle. With a little under a minute and a half left in the extra period, the Rains Wildcats were able to stretch their lead to four, but then Price responded in a big way with a clutch 3-pointer with about 25 seconds left, followed by a jaw-dropping layup with just five seconds left in the game that gave Mustangs a 61-60 advantage.
Price crashed to the floor, and it looked like so too might the hopes of the Rains players who had led for so much of the early goings of the game, as the ball hung in the air before falling through the net.
Unfortunately for Chisum, it wasn’t to be. Wildcat guard Kori Foster ran the length of the floor, released a floater from about the free throw line, and watched it swish cleanly through the basket as the buzzer sounded. Rains had pulled out the miraculous finish, 62-61.
Price led Chisum with 25 points, Lawrence had 12 and Weems finished with eight. Wood scored seven, Boutwell finished with five and Ashton Fleming and Jett Petkus scored two apiece.
“They never gave up, fought their guts out and laid it all on the court,” Temple said. “Our guys have nothing to hang their heads about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.