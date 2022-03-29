Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Showers in the morning then becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.