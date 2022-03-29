The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers each took powerlifters to the state meet last week, and both schools came away with impressive finishes against the top 4A competition in Texas.
The two top local performers — Paris’ Jakovi Dabbs and North Lamar’s Luke Elrod — finished fourth and fifth respectively in their weight classes.
Dabbs lifted a total of 1,015 lbs., lifting 355 in his squat, 225 on the bench press and 445 in the deadlift.
“Jakovi has always been special athletically,” Paris head powerlifting coach Matt Green said. “Ever since his days at Paris Junior High, he’s been one of the fastest and strongest kids in the program. Being undersized, he has always had pride in doing things other kids can’t and wanting to prove himself. He’s a great kid that I’ve enjoyed coaching for the last six years.”
Elrod also lifted 1,015 lbs. He lifted 365 on the squat, 225 in his bench press and 425 on his deadlift.
“Luke has been the absolute model of consistency for this program over the years,” North Lamar powerlifting head coach Brenton Whitaker said. “The younger kids all look up to him and his work ethic has set the bar for the future. It’s been a pleasure coaching him, and I’m glad he was able to go out with such a strong showing at state.”
From Paris, Patrick Roland and Jariah Moore finished 15th and 16th, respectively. Roland had one of his better days of lifting of his career, setting personal records in both his squat and bench press.
Roland lifted a total of 1,320 lbs. He lifted 530 on his squat, 305 on his bench press and 485 in the deadlift. Moore lifted 1,320, with 550 coming in the squat, 295 in the bench press and 475 in the deadlift.
And Satchel Swain finished eighth in his weight class, lifting a total of 1,595. He lifted 680 lbs. in the squat, 385 in the bench press and 530 in the deadlift.
“This group of seniors was special, but our juniors still have big things in store,” Green said. “I’m proud of the way our kids competed and represented our school at the regional and state level this year.”
