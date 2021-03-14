From a young age, Cole Melancon has been enamored with the sport of bullriding. Now, just over a year into his career on the Professional Bull Riders circuit, the Paris resident has earned a reputation as one of the best in the entire world.
Originally hailing from South Texas, Melancon discovered the joys bullriding at the age of four, though he wouldn’t get on the back of a bull until he was older. Though his entire family was involved in rodeoing, bullriding was something none of his family members took part in, making it feel like something wholly his own, he said.
“When I started out as a little kid I would ride sheep, and then calves, and just kept riding bigger and bigger animals as I got older,” he said. “It was something I fell in love with right away and knew I wanted to do.”
As he got older, he got better, and after shining on smaller bullriding circuits for several years, he came to the realization that he was good enough to make a career out of the sport he loves.
“It was probably my freshman year of college that I realized this was something I could turn into a career,” he said. “I’d already been bullriding on professional circuits for a few years.”
Staying at the top of his game takes time and effort, he said, and he often puts work into his rodeoing craft six days a week.
While the physical component of bullriding is important, Melancon said, even more crucial to the game is the mental aspect, which he said is often overlooked.
“Preparing for me is 90% mental,” he said. “If you can master that, that’s most of the battle. Your mind can be your biggest enemy, and so for me working on that is a lot more important than the physical aspect.”
In 2015, Melancon made the jump to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and quickly made a name for himself.
In 2017, he finished in the top 10 of the world rankings, earning a spot in the national finals. In 2018, a similarly stellar year of bullriding gave him another berth in the national finals. In 2019, Melancon was on track for a third straight appearance, when an injury forced him to miss much of the remainder of the season, costing him a shot at a top 15 finish and a place in the national finals.
“That was frustrating, because I felt like I was definitely going to make it back again,” he said wryly.
In 2020, Melancon changed circuits and began competing in the PBR, and once again, his skill made a fast impact in the league.
Melancon won the very first PBR major event he ever attended, a competition named Unleash the Beast. In so doing, he became just the third bullrider ever to win their first major as a rookie.
“For me to be in that company, where it’s just me and two other guys, is really special,” Melancon said. “That win is going to stick with me forever.”
He continued to perform exceptionally well, putting together a rookie season that would have made even some of the most seasoned veterans jealous. He continued to rack up strong placings at nearly every event he attended, but one of the biggest highlights for him came in the Global Cup, where he competed as part of a team, and helped his team secure the top spot.
The 2021 season is still young, but already Melancon seems to have hit the ground running and is off to a strong start of what appears to be another benchmark season. In four events so far this year, Melancon has won three of them and done well at all four.
Melancon is currently ranked second In the world in the most recent PBR rider standings, and he’s determined to continue to improve and ride his way all the way to the top.
“You’ve got to give it your all and put 110% into riding,” he said.
