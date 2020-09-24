The Paris Ladycats volleyball team started strong against the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes in Tuesday’s district-opening match, but they were unable to sustain their momentum for a win, ultimately falling in five sets, 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 12-15.
In the first set, the Ladycats came out of the gate strong with intensity and precision, quickly building up a sizable lead behind solid defense and impeccable ball movement, with some excellently placed digs.
Offensively, the team executed at a high level of efficiency as well, and the team demonstrated a knack for placing the ball wherever Gilmer players were not.
In the second half, Gilmer got off to a fast start, scoring three unanswered points to start the set, and was able to build that lead as the two teams traded rallies.
It didn’t take long, though, for the Ladycats to regain their footing. In seemingly the blink of an eye, a 3-8 deficit for Paris turned into a 9-8 advantage, and they would not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the second set.
Even as the Ladycats quickly regained composure, the Lady Buckeyes put up much more of a fight in the second set, and on multiple occasions responded to a string of unanswered Ladycat points with a run of their own to close the gap.
Paris pushed its lead to 20-14 on an explosive cross court shot by Presli Chapman after an extended rally that saw stellar defense from Ladycats Eva Vogt and Lilly Lewis to keep the play alive and prevent Gilmer from scoring.
The third set started much the same as the second, with the two teams veritably trading points in the early goings. However, unlike in the second set, Paris never reached a point in the third where it was able to pull ahead with a run.
Paris gifted Gilmer a few points with spikes into the net and would-be kills that sailed long or wide, but to Gilmer’s credit, the Lady Buckeyes also improved noticeably in the third set, especially on the defensive end as their outside and opposite hitter contested Paris attacks with much greater success.
Despite the occasional slip-ups and Gilmer’s improved play, the Ladycats still stayed competitive in the set, and always remained within striking distance.
The fourth set was almost identical to the third. The Ladycats were sunk by play that was at times undisciplined, but they were not without their highlights.
One such highlight came when Paris was able to score three unanswered points in quick succession behind the strong service game of Reece Reavis.
Later in the set, facing set point and down 16-24, the Ladycats were able to mount a valiant comeback, scoring five straight points to pull within four before ultimately dropping the set,
The decisive fifth set again started in a back-and-forth battle, and the two teams traded the lead early. However, after losing an 8-7 lead, Gilmer was able to hold onto the advantage for the remainder of the set, and Paris would not reclaim the lead, as Gilmer went on to take both the set and the match.
Hannah Gibbons led the team offensively, tallying a team-high 13 kills and a trio of aces. She also contributed four blocks and eight digs.
Reavis finished the match with nine kills and a pair of aces. Ava Tidwell recorded seven kills, five blocks, three digs and a pair of aces. And Lewis racked up a team-best 28 assists to go with four kills, a pair of blocks, eight digs and three aces.
Paris will next be in action Friday, as the Ladycats travel to take on the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
