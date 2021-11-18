The Paris Junior College Dragons have looked strong thus far in the young basketball season, and they kept that up Tuesday with a 75-66 win over Murray State.
Christian Ashby led the way with 25 points. Da’May Jones had 16 points and Koron Davis had 12.
Ronald Holmes added nine points, Anthony Latty had seven and Randarius Jones had four.
