A common adage in basketball is, “It’s not how you start that counts, but how you finish.” On Saturday, the Prairiland Patriots proved that to be true, rallying from a 15-point deficit to beat the Honey Grove Warriors 57-52 in an overtime thriller.
Honey Grove controlled the game early with some stellar on-ball defense, forcing turnovers and getting out in transition for easy buckets.
Jarvis Hill did a good job of running the fast break for the Warriors, and Alex Fisk contributed a team-high 15 points, which came on a mixture of drives to the rim and jumpshots from long range. Firing on all cylinders, the Warriors led 40-25 in the third quarter.
Entering the fourth, though, the Patriots began utilizing a full-court press, and to great effect. With defensive tenacity and hot shooting from Gage Bankhead, the Patriots clawed their way back into the game, culminating with a clutch 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the game from Kye Wilkerson that tied the game and sent it to overtime.
Bankhead scored 19 points, with 14 of those coming in the fourth and OT.
Once in overtime, the Patriots took control early, with all the momentum on their side.
“This was a gutcheck, because they could’ve folded at 40-25,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “For us to pull out a win like that, that just shows what we can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.