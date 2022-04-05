For the past few years, Lyric Tredwell has proven himself to be a reliable and steadfast presence for the Paris Wildcats football team. He capped his terrific high school football career off with a dynamic senior season in which he emerged as one of the most dynamic forces in the Red River Valley. Now, he’ll continue his football journey at the next level after committing to Ouachita Baptist University.
Tredwell’s first athletic endeavors came on the baseball diamond, but at the recommendation of a coach, he decided to give football a try at around the age of eight. The rest, he said, was history.
“I was playing against a team, and the coach came up to me afterwards and asked if I wanted to try football because he said I was athletic and fast,” Tredwell said. “Eventually I gave it a try and I really liked the competitiveness and the pace of the game. It’s not too fast or too slow.”
By the time Tredwell was around the age of 10, football had surpassed baseball as his favorite sport.
Upon getting to Paris High School, it didn’t take Tredwell long to make a name for himself on the gridiron as a Wildcat.
Speed, explosiveness and a high aptitude for the game all made him a dangerous player, head coach Steven Hohenberger said.
“What Lyric brought was elite coordination and ball skills,” the coach said. “The ability to lower the shoulder and also break away and make that quick cut. So he’s got a whole bunch of different characteristics in the way he can perform.”
Tredwell’s versatile skillset made him an impact player on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in his time at Paris High.
“There wasn’t one side I preferred more than the other,” Tredwell said. “I liked playing both, but going into my senior year I knew offense is where the team would need me more, because we were losing some really big guys like (former Paris running back KD Washington) and (former Paris running back Zy’kius Jackson.)”
And his ability to play on both sides of the ball with equally stellar results on both ends was a sign not just of his talent, Hohenberger added, but of his leadership.
“He’s someone that everyone else on the team can look to as a steady presence,” Hohenberger said.
Looking back on his career with the Wildcats, Tredwell said there are two performances that stick out in his mind as some of his best. Offensively, Tredwell pointed to his game against Argyle as a senior. Though the Argyle Eagles came out with the win, they had no answer for Tredwell, who shredded their defense for a big rushing night. Meanwhile, he said the best defensive game of his career was a junior-year performance against Kaufman. In that game, he finished with a 70-yard pick six and played suffocating coverage against a 6’8” receiver.
The memories that will stick with Tredwell the most, though, is the bond formed with his teammates, whether that be standing side by side with them on the field or hanging out with them off it.
When it came time to pick somewhere to play at after graduation, Tredwell said he had interest from a number of colleges. However, discussions he’d had with the Ouachita Baptist coaches helped him make a decision.
“I could tell that it’s about more than just football here,” he said. “It’s about character and becoming better people. That’s something the coaches here at Paris emphasized and it’s something I connected with.”
And looking back on his time with the Wildcats, Tredwell said there are certainly lessons he’s learned from Hohenberger and the rest of the coaches that he’ll take with him.
“One analogy Hohenberger told me that I’ll probably never forget is, ‘Enjoy every bite of the sandwich,’” Tredwell said. “That stuck out to me the most. The metaphor he made was to not take anything for granted or skip over anything and just enjoy the ride.”
