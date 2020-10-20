Hampered by injuries that sidelined a number of players, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team persevered Friday against Maud, downing their district opponent in five sets, winning 26-28, 25-20. 25-11, 17-25, 15-11.
Korie Mankins led the way, finishing with team highs of 12 kills and eight aces to go with three assists and 12 digs.
Caylin Williams had 10 kills, six assists, an assist and a team-best 17 digs. Lauren Hardman also had double-digit kills, finishing with 10 as well to go with a trio of aces.
McKenzie Walton had seven kills, a trio of aces, 14 digs and an assist. Bailie English had four kills, three aces, a pair of asists and five digs. Reagan Blagg had three aces to go with a kill, an assist and six digs.
Alexis Case was phenomenal, totalling 37 assists for the team, to go with a pair of kills and 13 digs.
The team will be in action today vs. Linden-Kildare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.