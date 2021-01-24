The Girls Softball of Paris will have its annual softball registration Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ for its Spring 2021 season.
The registration fee for girls aged 4-18 is $50 per person.
Parents are asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate on registration day.
Information about sponosring a team or child, or becoming a coach will also be provided on registration day.
