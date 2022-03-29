Shane Fletcher has years of experience as a football coach and athletic director, and has plenty of strong results to show for it. Now, he’ll be putting that wealth of experience to use as he leads the Honey Grove Warriors as their head football coach and new AD.
Entering his 26th year overall as a coach, Fletcher is coming to Honey Grove after spending the last 17 years leading Leonard High School’s football team and athletic department. Prior to that, he’d spent time coaching at Denison, Howe and Bonham in various roles.
“I’ve known the superintendent here (at Honey Grove) for a long time, and I was very excited when I saw the talent of the kids here and the facilities, which I honestly think are second-to-none and are some of the nicest, most state-of-the-art in all of 2A,” Fletcher said. “One thing led to another and that’s pretty much how I wound up here.”
Fletcher described his preferred style of football as aggressive on both sides of the ball.
“Everything revolves around pressure,” he said. “I want to keep defenses off balance by going no-huddle. Defensively, use an odd front and play sound, technical defense. We want to control the game on both sides.”
As athletic director, he said he plans on focusing on all the school’s
athletic programs.
“I’m going to focus on the girls sports just as much as the boys; on basketball just as much as baseball and just as much as football,” he said. “I want to win at everything. I believe in being a total program and so I’m going to work with the excellent coaches we’ve got here to build everything up.
Honey Grove superintendent Todd Morrison did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.