The Paris American 10U AAA baseball team began its run through the double-elimination state playoffs with a win in nail-biting fashion on Friday, downing the Nacogdoches squad by a final score of 4-3.
Paris shut Nacogdoches down in the early goings, as Kai Furtch allowed just one hit in the first three innings while striking out five.
“There’s no other word for it, he was stellar,” head coach Macky Moree said. “He dominated on the mound, and that was the highlight of the first half of the game.”
Offensively, Paris jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the second.
In the fourth, Furtch was relieved of pitching duties due to the league’s pitch count rule, and Nacogdoches was able to not just get on the scoreboard but take a lead, scoring three runs in the inning to go up 3-2.
In the next inning, Paris was able to respond due to some crafty baserunning and smart hitting. Furtch got on base by drawing a walk, and then promptly stole second base.
Kallon Gallaghan then laid down a perfect bunt that allowed him to reach first base safely, and also allowed Furtch to score, knotting the game at three runs apiece.
Not content with just tying the game, Gallaghan then stole second, and later scored on a deeply hit line drive by Ryder Moree.
The team then had to take the field for one more inning to protect the lead they’d just retaken, and strong pitching and a pair of key defensive plays helped them preserve the 1-run lead and earn the W.
“Defensively, we played lights out,” Moree said. “Luke Nutt played shortstop and Ryder played second and they both had all-star plays in the last inning when we needed them most with some awesome line drive catches and then Luke making an unbelievable stop on his knees backhanded and threw it second to get a lead runner out that was really critical.”
The 10U team played Palestine on Saturday, though the game was not finished by press time on Saturday.
Before the game, Moree said he was predicting the game would be similar to the matchup against Nacogdoches.
“I think you’re going to see a bit of a pitching duel again through the first 40 pitches,” he said. “Once you get through that, it kind of relieves some pressure on both offenses. … I definitely think we’re ready for the challenge.”
Should the 10U team win against Palestine, Moree said the squad is all but assured to play for the state championship.
The Paris National 12U Ozone team also took the field on Friday and Saturday, though The Paris News was unable to obtain details on their games by press time as well.
