The bout of winter weather that has hit all of Texas has impacted daily life in a number of ways, and local athletics is certainly one of them, with several cancellations and postponements.
The Cooper Dogettes’s basketball game vs. Tom Bean, originally scheduled for today, will now take place Friday.
At Paris ISD, the Ladycats’ softball game against New Boston has been canceled, while the girls soccer team’s rivalry game against North Lamar has been moved to to Feb. 22.
Cancellations were also made by the North Lamar Panthers, as the baseball team’s Feb. 12 game against New Boston was called off, with no make-up day currently being named.
