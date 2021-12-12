The Rivercrest Lady Rebels were firing on all cylinders in the second game of their local tournament on Thursday, using efficient offense and some stingy defense to stifle the Miller Grove Lady Hornets on Thursday, winning 51-28.
Anna Duvall had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Rebels, and Alexis Case added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Logan Huddleston stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with eight points, eight assists, four rebounds and a trio of steals. Selena Kelley added eight points, Anna Guest had six, Abby Ross had two and Kaytie Jane Ballard added a point as well.
“We executed for all four quarters against Miller Grove on both ends and played our best basketball of the season,” head coach Justin Milton said.
Earlier in the day, the Lady Rebs faced off against the junior varsity squad from Liberty-Eylau, winning a nailbiter 36-33.
Kelley had the hot hand in that game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while also finishing with three assists, three steals and four blocks. Huddleston had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. Alexis Case added six points, eight boards and four steals. Anna Duvall, Anna Guest and Abby Ross each scored two.
“We had some good moments, but failed to play consistently as a team,” Milton said of the close win. “We will continue to work together and build on our success one day at a time.”
