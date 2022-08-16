detroit eagles logo

The Detroit Lady Eagles squared off against a number of volleyball teams from throughout the region in their annual preseason Detroit Tournament, and they finished the two-day event as runners-up to Dodd City.

On the first day of the tournament, the Lady Eagles were dominant. They downed Paris Home School 25-17, 25-13. After that, they demolished Ector 25-4, 25-6.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.