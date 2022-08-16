The Detroit Lady Eagles squared off against a number of volleyball teams from throughout the region in their annual preseason Detroit Tournament, and they finished the two-day event as runners-up to Dodd City.
On the first day of the tournament, the Lady Eagles were dominant. They downed Paris Home School 25-17, 25-13. After that, they demolished Ector 25-4, 25-6.
“That Paris Home School team was a scrappy bunch,” head coach Jeff Allensworth said. “They’ve got some kids who can hit the ball, but I thought our defense did a good job dealing with them.”
On the second day of the tournament, the Lady Eagles opened things up with a 25-23, 25-20 win over Sam Rayburn.
“That wasn’t our best performance, but we were able to clutch it out,” Allensworth said.
In the championship match, the Lady Eagles pushed Dodd City to the limit, but ultimately lost 14-25, 25-20, 13-25.
Allensworth said his team could’ve done a better job controlling free balls in the Dodd City loss, though he added that missing senior setter CC Runels played a hand in the difficulty moving the ball.
Clara Carpenter, Gracie Hulen, Cheyenne Snodgrass and Braylin Craig played well, though the team was plagued by hitting errors.
“We didn’t hit the ball as well as we’re capable of, but it’s still very early in the season, so I’m not too worried,” Allensworth said.
He also pointed to two freshmen — Kora Nix and Madison Allensworth — who stepped in and played well in some of their first varsity action of the year.
The Lady Eagles will have another go at Dodd City today, as they face them at home.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.