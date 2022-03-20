In high school basketball, elite scorers capable of willing their team to victory are rare. Players who can similarly command a game with their defense are equally rare. And in the form of sophomore Nya Williams, the Paris Ladycats this past season had both.
With averages of 17.3 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game and 3.4 steals per game, Williams emerged as an extremely dynamic player that opposing teams struggled to contend with on a nightly basis. In all facets of the game, she was one of the Red River Valley’s most dominant forces, and has been named the 2022 All-RRV Most Valuable Player.
Williams first began playing basketball — as is the case for so many local athletes — in the Boys and Girls Club. What began as an after-school hobby soon turned into an everyday activity and then into a passion.
“I played a lot of sports as a kid, like soccer, track and volleyball,” Williams said. “But right away, basketball was my favorite. I liked the intensity of it and being a part of a team, and I just decided I wanted to learn the game and become as good as I can be at it.”
As she grew up, Williams’ father provided her with valuable coaching that has helped shape her into the formidable player she is today.
“When I played for the Boys and Girls Club he was my coach and he really pushed me,” she said. “So now I feel like I know more about the game than a lot of other kids my age.”
As a freshman, she used that dedication to turn in a very solid season for the Ladycats, earning the recognition as the area’s top newcomer.
It wasn’t long into her sophomore season that it was clear she had taken her game to a whole new level.
“It was the very first game of the season, and we were playing Bells,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore remembered. “We had a couple girls out because volleyball was still going on, a few other players were out for other reasons and Nya just put the team on her back and dominated. … She went for 14 points and 20 rebounds in that game, and I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, that was incredible.’”
Headed into the season, the Ladycats had a void to fill, as the prior year’s leading scorer and rebounder had left in graduation.
“Everyone took on a bigger role this year because we had lost Quiniya Savage: our leading scorer, our leading rebounder and basically the heart and soul of our team from the year before,” Moore said. “Nya knew that and really embraced it.”
However, while Williams said she knew players would have to step up, she said she was more concerned about the good of the team than her own personal numbers.
“I wasn’t really concerned about my stats or anything,” she said. “I just wanted to have fun and do whatever I could to help the team win.”
It quickly became apparent, though, that Williams was perfectly suited to step into the role of the team’s unquestioned leader, as she made it clear she wasn’t just the most well-rounded scorer on the team, but among the most well-rounded in the entire area.
Williams is a dead-eye shooter, capable of raining in 3-pointers from anywhere, either in catch-and-shoot situations or off the dribble. Her mid-range game is elite, as she has an assortment of moves to create separation to drill pull-ups from anywhere inside the 3-point arc. And she is deceptively fast, able to blow by almost any defender on her way to the rim.
“The thing I most try to do is get to the rim,” Williams said. “When I do that, I usually score or get fouled. And if they send me to the line, that’s getting them in foul trouble.”
“Nya is a great basketball player, but I firmly believe that she could go play softball, soccer, volleyball, what have you, and be just as successful there,” Moore said. “That’s just the level of athleticism that she possesses.”
Moore noted that Williams’ skillset wouldn’t be nearly as valuable if she didn’t understand the game on a very deep level. Thankfully, Williams also possesses one of the best basketball IQs she’s ever coached.
“Nya’s understanding of the game and her intelligence out there is one of the best I’ve ever seen in someone that young,” the head coach said. “Back in Oklahoma, I was at a big school and blessed to have girls like that almost every year. But Nya is truly one of the best I’ve ever coached.”
Williams’ excellence isn’t just visible on the offensive end, but on defense as well. She led the team in steals and deflections, but her defensive prowess extends beyond that. She is a lockdown defender, and her impact on games is seen not only in her point totals, but in the way she can guard opposing teams’ best players and hold them to season lows.
When you add to that her excellent rebounding capabilities and the fact that she proved herself adept at picking up blocks on 3-point closeouts, you have arguably the area’s most fearsome defensive player.
“I take a lot of pride in my defense,” Williams said. “The way I think about it is that there might be games where my shot isn’t falling or whatnot, but even in those games I can still make an impact and help my team win.”
Looking back on the season, Williams pointed to her performance in her team’s win over district-champion Gilmer as one of her best. Despite facing the brunt of the Lady Buckeyes’ defensive scrutiny, Williams was able to shred their defenses for 23 points, helping to lift her team to a crucial 67-64 win.
“I feel like my shot was falling and I had a lot of defensive stops in that one,” she said. “We all played really well together as a team, too.”
With Williams’ help, the Ladycats earned a spot in the playoffs for the first time in a handful of years. Then, not just content to make it to the postseason, they made program history, winning upset after upset en route to an appearance in the regional semifinals — a game they only lost by one point. It was the team’s first appearance in the regional tournament since 1993, well before any of the current Ladycats were even born,
“The playoff run was amazing,” Williams said. “We were just playing so well together as a team in every single one of those games. … It really started to feel like we could beat anyone in the state.”
Williams said making program history was an amazing feeling. Looking to the future, she wants to not only get back to the regional semifinals, but get past it, and she believes that her squad is capable of doing it.
If the Ladycats do make an even deeper playoff run in the next couple years, there is little doubt that Williams will be at the center of it, ensuring that teams from across the state know what area teams are already intimately familiar with: that she is one of the most dynamic basketball players one will ever see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.